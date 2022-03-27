St. Bonaventure could be one of last NIT teams at Madison Square Garden

Dominick Welch will fully embrace the moment when he steps onto the court Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The former Cheektowaga standout is a guard for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, which will play Xavier in a National Invitation Tournament semifinal at 7 p.m.
“I never, personally, have been there, but watching NBA games and seeing how that arena is, and how passionate Knicks fans are, our fans are going to be passionate, too,” Welch said. “It’s such an iconic place to play, and it’s a blessing to have that opportunity to play there.”
However, while the Bonnies will play at one of the most iconic buildings in sports and entertainment, they could be one of the last teams to play in the NIT at Madison Square Garden because the tournament's run at "The World's Most Famous Arena" is coming to an end, at least for the immediate future.
The semifinals and finals of the 2023-24 NIT will be relocated away from Madison Square Garden for at least the next two years, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The arena has hosted the NIT since 1938, a run interrupted only by the Covid-19 pandemic; the tournament was canceled in 2020, and then was moved to Texas in 2021.
ESPN reported the NCAA, which has run the NIT since 2005, is accepting bids for new venues, and that a decision on the next site is expected in the next few months.
Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt was a guard at Boston College from 1981-85, and the Eagles played in the Big East Conference tournament in 1983, 1984 and 1985 at MSG; the Big East Tournament moved to MSG for the 1982-83 season and has a contract to remain there through at least 2028.
Schmidt was an assistant at Xavier on the staff of head coach Skip Prosser when the Musketeers made the NIT Final Four in 1999, but has never been a head coach for a game at MSG.
"It's a dream come true," Schmidt said. "I'm a Boston kid, so the Boston Garden was everything to me. I had a chance to play there, a number of times, and it's a dream. It gives you goosebumps. Madison Square Garden is, from an international standpoint, it's the Mecca.
"Every kid, every pro wants to play in Madison Square Garden. It's exciting, being on that court when I was an 18-year-old kid, it almost felt like you made it. Just an exciting time. That's what you dream dream for."
Glenn Hagan, who played for the Bonnies on the 1977 team that won the NIT, said he has a bittersweet feeling about this year’s NIT.
“Nothing seriously impresses me, but the Garden, at the time, was another gym for me to play in,” Hagan said. “Not to say that its history and legend didn’t have an impact on me, but in the NIT, we played one game at Princeton, against Rutgers and beat them, and then we played three games at the Garden.
“I got a little frozen when I read it was going to be the last year the NIT was played at the Garden. That took me by surprise, more than going to the Garden.”
Given the current circumstances – and the program’s history – the Bonnies must relish the moment, as their 1977 counterparts did.
“Madison Square Garden has so many memories, with what the coaches have done, people like Jim Satalin, Larry Weise and Eddie Donovan,” said Jim Baron, a guard and co-captain on the 1977 team who coached the Bonnies from 1992-2001 and coached at Canisius College from 2012-16. “New York was such a great place, and the Garden is very, very special, because we had tremendous teams with great success down there.”