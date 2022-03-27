St. Bonaventure could be one of last NIT teams at Madison Square Garden

ESPN reported the NCAA, which has run the NIT since 2005, is accepting bids for new venues, and that a decision on the next site is expected in the next few months.

Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt was a guard at Boston College from 1981-85, and the Eagles played in the Big East Conference tournament in 1983, 1984 and 1985 at MSG; the Big East Tournament moved to MSG for the 1982-83 season and has a contract to remain there through at least 2028.

Schmidt was an assistant at Xavier on the staff of head coach Skip Prosser when the Musketeers made the NIT Final Four in 1999, but has never been a head coach for a game at MSG.

"It's a dream come true," Schmidt said. "I'm a Boston kid, so the Boston Garden was everything to me. I had a chance to play there, a number of times, and it's a dream. It gives you goosebumps. Madison Square Garden is, from an international standpoint, it's the Mecca.

"Every kid, every pro wants to play in Madison Square Garden. It's exciting, being on that court when I was an 18-year-old kid, it almost felt like you made it. Just an exciting time. That's what you dream dream for."