St. Bonaventure continues winding NIT road with quarterfinal game at Virginia

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s postseason schedule will continue in central Virginia.

The Bonnies (22-9) will play their third National Invitation Tournament game in seven days as the visiting team when they face Virginia (21-13) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Bona won at Colorado 76-68 in the first round March 15, and at Oklahoma 70-68 on Sunday.

“The NIT didn’t do us any favors, going 1,400 miles to Colorado and playing at, whatever, 5,400-foot altitude (in Boulder), and then us going back to Olean for a couple days and then coming back out here,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt told reporters Sunday in Norman, Okla. “It hasn’t been easy. But we dealt with adversity and our guys, we have veteran guys that understand that life’s not always fair. But you go to work and keep on at it, and good things will happen.”

The Virginia-Bona winner will face either Xavier or Vanderbilt in an NIT semifinal March 29 at Madison Square Garden.

Virginia beat Mississippi State at home 60-57 on March 16, then traveled to North Texas for a 71-69 overtime victory Sunday in the second round.