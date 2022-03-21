St. Bonaventure continues winding NIT road with quarterfinal game at Virginia

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s postseason schedule will continue in central Virginia.
The Bonnies (22-9) will play their third National Invitation Tournament game in seven days as the visiting team when they face Virginia (21-13) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
The Bonnies will play a second-round matchup against Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.
Bona won at Colorado 76-68 in the first round March 15, and at Oklahoma 70-68 on Sunday.
“The NIT didn’t do us any favors, going 1,400 miles to Colorado and playing at, whatever, 5,400-foot altitude (in Boulder), and then us going back to Olean for a couple days and then coming back out here,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt told reporters Sunday in Norman, Okla. “It hasn’t been easy. But we dealt with adversity and our guys, we have veteran guys that understand that life’s not always fair. But you go to work and keep on at it, and good things will happen.”
The Virginia-Bona winner will face either Xavier or Vanderbilt in an NIT semifinal March 29 at Madison Square Garden.
Virginia beat Mississippi State at home 60-57 on March 16, then traveled to North Texas for a 71-69 overtime victory Sunday in the second round.
The Bonnies played their last home game on March 4, a 72-65 win against Richmond in the regular-season finale at the Reilly Center. Since then, they have played on a neutral court for the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals, followed by the two road games.
On Monday, they flew from Oklahoma to Charlottesville.
Even the Bonnies were puzzled by not returning home for an NIT game.
“I need answers now!!!” Bona guard and former Cheektowaga standout Dominick Welch wrote Sunday night on Twitter, shortly after details on Bona’s quarterfinal were announced. “So why we not playing at the crib!?!?”
Bona's senior-dominated starting lineup hopes for one last opportunity to play together after a 57-56 loss to No. 5 Saint Louis in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals.
Against Oklahoma, the Bonnies used a defensive stand in the final seconds of the game to keep the Sooners from tying. Osun Osunniyi’s defensive rebound off Marvin Johnson’s missed jumper with five seconds left helped the Bonnies close the win.
The Bonnies continue to maximize their play at the perimeter, going 10 for 19 on 3-pointers against the Sooners, after going 10 for 20 on 3-pointers at Colorado.
“Jaren (Holmes) played terrific offensively, made some big shots,” Schmidt said. “(Osun) had some big rebounds. To shoot 50 percent against those guys and 52 percent from three, that says a lot about our guys. We showed some mental and physical toughness and I’m just really, really proud of the win.”
Holmes scored 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including a 4-for-4 effort on 3-pointers against the Sooners. Holmes entered the game having shot 6 for 22 in Bona's last two games, including a 2-for-13 game in the Bonnies' 57-56 loss to Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 quarterfinal in Washington, D.C.
"Me and coach talked about it, actually, before start of the NIT, talked about just getting that first one to go. I don’t know, it’s kind of emotional for me right here," Holmes said Sunday in Norman.
“A lot of people counted me out, and were saying a lot of things about me. I’m just happy to be here, thankful that my teammates always stuck by me every step of the way.”
As the brackets were unveiled Sunday night for the two tournaments, it was easy to spot some of the coaches, players and administrators who have ties to Buffalo and Western New York.
Canisius’ all-time leading scorer to coach Illinois
Illinois announced Monday that it has named Shauna Green as its women’s basketball coach. Green coached at Dayton for the last six seasons, and she is Canisius’ career leading scorer in women’s basketball, having scored 2,012 points from 1998 to 2002. Canisius inducted Green into its athletic hall of fame in 2012.
Green was 127-50 in six seasons as Dayton’s head coach, and led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournament berths, including this year’s tournament, and two Women’s NIT berths. The Flyers (26-6) beat DePaul 88-57 in a First Four game last week in Ames, Iowa, but lost to Georgia 70-54 in the first round.
Greene was also a three-time Atlantic 10 Conference coach of the year, who coached the Flyers to five regular-season championships.