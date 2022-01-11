St. Bonaventure comes back to beat La Salle in OT; UB, Canisius men win

Kyle Lofton sank a step-back jumper to tie the game and force overtime, and St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team pulled ahead and stayed there for an 80-76 victory over La Salle in its Atlantic 10 opener Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
Lofton finished with a game-high 18 points and had eight assists, and Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes each added 17 to lead the Bonnies (9-3) to victory. Welch grabbed eight rebounds and Holmes had five.
Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had four blocks for Bona. Jalen Adaway had 13 points and six rebounds.
La Salle (5-8, 0-3 A-10) led 63-54 with 8:01 to play in regulation before the Bonnies scored 10 consecutive points, including six by Osunniyi, to take a 64-63 lead with 3:42 left. The teams then traded leads before Lofton tied it to send the game to overtime.
St. Bonaventure is scheduled to host VCU at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Reilly Center.
UB topples Western Michigan
Ronaldo Segu led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points as the University at Buffalo knocked off Western Michigan 78-64 in Kalamazoo, Mich.
The Bulls (8-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) got 14 points and 11 rebounds from David Skogman. Josh Mballa scored 13 points, Keishawn Brewton had 12 and Jeenathan Williams added 10.
Western Michigan (4-11, 0-4) was led by B. Artis White and Markeese Hastings, each with 12 points.
UB will play at 6 p.m. Friday at Ball State.
Canisius dumps Quinnipiac
Armon Harried had 21 points as Canisius topped Quinnipiac 79-67.
Jordan Henderson and Ahamadou Fofana each scored 18 points for Canisius (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fofana added nine rebounds and five assists.
Canisius took a 38-24 lead into the halftime break, and kept Quinnipiac at bay the rest of the way.
JJ Riggins had 15 points for the Bobcats (7-6, 2-3). Brendan McGuire added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Balanc had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Canisius will visit rival Niagara at 7 p.m. Thursday.