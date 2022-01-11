St. Bonaventure comes back to beat La Salle in OT; UB, Canisius men win

Kyle Lofton sank a step-back jumper to tie the game and force overtime, and St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team pulled ahead and stayed there for an 80-76 victory over La Salle in its Atlantic 10 opener Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Lofton finished with a game-high 18 points and had eight assists, and Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes each added 17 to lead the Bonnies (9-3) to victory. Welch grabbed eight rebounds and Holmes had five.

Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had four blocks for Bona. Jalen Adaway had 13 points and six rebounds.

La Salle (5-8, 0-3 A-10) led 63-54 with 8:01 to play in regulation before the Bonnies scored 10 consecutive points, including six by Osunniyi, to take a 64-63 lead with 3:42 left. The teams then traded leads before Lofton tied it to send the game to overtime.

St. Bonaventure is scheduled to host VCU at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Reilly Center.

UB topples Western Michigan

Ronaldo Segu led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points as the University at Buffalo knocked off Western Michigan 78-64 in Kalamazoo, Mich.