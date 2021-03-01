St. Bonaventure can't complete second-half comeback in loss to Dayton

The Bonnies honored DePerro by wearing warmup jerseys with his name on it, and held a moment of silence in pre-game proceedings.

Bona athletic director Tim Kenney said that minimal consideration was given to the idea of canceling the final regular-season game for the Bonnies, who now prepare for the Atlantic 10 tournament.

“We talked about it for a split second and said, ‘should we play?’ ” Kenney said. “The first thought that came to mind was him. I could picture him sitting on my shoulder, saying, ‘what are you doing, you idiot? You gotta play. Don’t stop because of me.’ Mark and I talked about it. Could we have cancelled it? Possibly. But we thought it’d be better to honor him right now.”

Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4 Atlantic 10) with 17 points against Dayton, and Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Ibi Watson led Dayton (13-8, 9-7) with 14 points.

Bona held a 17-16 lead with less than eight minutes left in the first half, as the two teams shot a combined 12 of 33 from the floor. But the Bonnies kicked off a 9-2 run, for a 26-18 lead on Adaway’s layup with 4:19 left in the half.