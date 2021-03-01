St. Bonaventure can't complete second-half comeback in loss to Dayton

ALLEGANY — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could have opted not to play the final game of the regular season.
The Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship was firmly in Bona’s pocket, along with the top seed in the tournament, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Richmond, Va.
But the Bonnies played with heavy hearts in a 55-52 loss to Dayton on Monday at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure announced Monday morning that Dr. Dennis DePerro, the university president, had died due to complications from Covid-19.
DePerro, 62, tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 24, and was hospitalized five days later in Syracuse. He was put on a ventilator in January.
“Not only did we lose our president, but we lost a great man,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “I’m heartbroken … he did amazing things here in his short stay. He was a blue-collar guy, smart but didn’t make anybody feel uncomfortable. He was a guy you could drink a beer with. He was a friend. He was a guy who, I could walk into his office at any time and sit down and talk to him. He really supported athletics, in particular, men’s basketball.
“It was a hard day today.”
The Bonnies honored DePerro by wearing warmup jerseys with his name on it, and held a moment of silence in pre-game proceedings.
Bona athletic director Tim Kenney said that minimal consideration was given to the idea of canceling the final regular-season game for the Bonnies, who now prepare for the Atlantic 10 tournament.
“We talked about it for a split second and said, ‘should we play?’ ” Kenney said. “The first thought that came to mind was him. I could picture him sitting on my shoulder, saying, ‘what are you doing, you idiot? You gotta play. Don’t stop because of me.’ Mark and I talked about it. Could we have cancelled it? Possibly. But we thought it’d be better to honor him right now.”
Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4 Atlantic 10) with 17 points against Dayton, and Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Ibi Watson led Dayton (13-8, 9-7) with 14 points.
Bona held a 17-16 lead with less than eight minutes left in the first half, as the two teams shot a combined 12 of 33 from the floor. But the Bonnies kicked off a 9-2 run, for a 26-18 lead on Adaway’s layup with 4:19 left in the half.
But the Flyers answered with a 21-3 run between the final 3:58 of the first half and the six-minute mark of the second half. Dayton cut Bona’s lead to 27-26 on Jalen Crutcher’s jump shot with three seconds left in the half and opened its lead to 39-29 on Crutcher’s layup off a fast break six minutes into the second half.
“We were sluggish, we were heavy-legged, and we missed some shots, shots we ordinarily make,” Schmidt said.
The Bonnies opened the second half 1 for 6 from the floor, and Dayton led by as many as 12 in the first nine minutes of the second half. Adaway’s 3-pointer with 4:50 left in regulation cut Dayton’s lead to 50-46, and Welch’s 3-pointer with 3:05 left cut Dayton’s lead to 52-50.
The Flyers called a timeout 25 seconds later, and the Bonnies stayed within at least two points of the Flyers for the final three minutes. But with 9.7 seconds left, and trailing 55-52, Adaway’s 3-pointer clanked out, ending the hope of forcing overtime.
“We played hard enough to win, but we didn’t play well enough to win,” Schmidt said. "Getting down by 12 and then cutting it and having a decent look at the end to tie it up shows our guys didn’t quit. We had some opportunities we let slip by, but I just thought we were sluggish and didn’t have a lot of energy. We need some rest, and hopefully we can bounce back on Friday.”
Bona will face the eighth or the ninth seeded team in the Atlantic 10 tournament at 11 a.m. Friday in Richmond, Va., and the winner will advance to a conference semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center at VCU.