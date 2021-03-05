St. Bonaventure beats Duquesne, advances to Atlantic 10 men's basketball semifinals

For a few minutes, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost its footing against a team that was in position to capitalize.
In a 75-59 win against Duquesne in an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal, the Dukes cut Bona’s 21-point halftime lead to eight in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half. Tensions flared during that stretch, in which benches cleared after a dunk by Duquesne’s Toby Okani brought the Dukes within 10.
The Bonnies, however, gathered their bearings as officials sorted out the near-fracas. When play resumed, Bona scored 11 of the next 13 points to cushion its lead Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
Now, the Bonnies (14-4) are within reach of the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game. The Bonnies are the top seed in the conference tournament, and put themselves in a stronger position to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies began Friday at No. 29 in the NET rankings and were projected as a 10 seed in ESPN’s mock bracket and as an 11 seed in CBS Sports’ mock bracket, both released Friday morning.
Bona will face No. 4 Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center. Saint Louis defeated No. 5 UMass 86-72 on Friday. The Bona-Saint Louis winner will advance to the Atlantic 10 championship game at 1 p.m. March 14 at the University of Dayton.
“Coach told us, ‘Keep your composure,’ ” Bona forward/center Osun Osunniyi said of the on-court extracurriculars. “We knew they were going to make a run. While (officials) were figuring everything out, the coaches told us, ‘Relax, play loose, play to win.’ We got our composure back and played our game.”
Even without Jaren Holmes for nearly four of the final seven minutes, due to foul trouble, the Bonnies led by as many as 23 points in the second half, as the ninth-seeded Dukes (9-9) weren’t able to continue their scoring rhythm.
“The one thing you do when a team is making a run, you understand teams are going make runs, and they just sustained,” Duquesne forward Marcus Weathers said. “They handled everything with composure that we threw at them. We tried to press them, speed them up a little bit and we got a couple stops to disrupt their rhythm, but when you’re playing a really good team from behind, it's kind of difficult to come back, especially when they know what they’re going to do, every time.”
Osunniyi and Dominick Welch led the Bonnies with 18 points each, and were two of five players to score in double figures, along with Holmes (14), Jalen Adaway (12) and Kyle Lofton (11). Osunniyi also blocked three shots, had six assists and had 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
“He’s one of the best shot blockers in America,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “The number (of blocks) doesn’t matter, but it’s how many he changes and the psychological effect of having him at the rim.”
Michael Hughes led Duquesne with 15 points.
“Without either one of those guys, we are nearly not as good,” said coach Mark Schmidt.
Bona played in its first Atlantic 10 tournament game since the 2019 championship game on March 17, 2019, a 55-53 loss to Saint Louis. The Bonnies were scheduled to play George Mason in a second-round game on March 12, 2020, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the Atlantic 10 tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the Dukes weathered a scoring drought of more than six minutes in the first half – they shot 0 for 9 in that span – the Bonnies built their lead to as many as 23 points en route to a 40-19 lead at halftime.
Duquesne slowly chipped away at Bona’s lead early in the second half, as the Bonnies went only 1 for 4 from the floor in the first 4:17. But the Dukes found their stride and took advantage of Bona’s mistakes. The Bonnies opened 2 for 6 from the floor in the first 6 minutes and committed five turnovers in that stretch. The Dukes kicked off a 12-0 run, punctuated by Tyson Acuff's free throws after the skirmish on the court, during which Bona was called for a technical foul.
“It was a little bit of chatter back and forth, but the refs did a good job in splitting everything up,” Weathers said. “Nothing really escalated too much out of that.”
Schmidt said the technical foul was called on Bona for players leaving the bench during its timeout after Okani’s dunk.
“It was different because it was a timeout,” Schmidt said. “Our guys are going out there to congratulate the players and then something happened in front of their bench and our guys continued to go out.
“It if wasn’t a timeout, you’re supposed to stay on the bench. Thank goodness nothing bad happened.”
Duquesne cut Bona’s lead to 47-39 after Acuff's free throws, but a 9-0 run in the next three minutes helped the Bonnies take a 17-point lead.
“They had a good run going on, right there,” Welch said. “We’ve been in situations like this, all year-round, but we figured it out."