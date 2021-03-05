St. Bonaventure beats Duquesne, advances to Atlantic 10 men's basketball semifinals

St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne The Bonnies (13-4) will face No. 9 Duquesne (9-8) in an Atlantic 10 quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

“Coach told us, ‘Keep your composure,’ ” Bona forward/center Osun Osunniyi said of the on-court extracurriculars. “We knew they were going to make a run. While (officials) were figuring everything out, the coaches told us, ‘Relax, play loose, play to win.’ We got our composure back and played our game.”

Even without Jaren Holmes for nearly four of the final seven minutes, due to foul trouble, the Bonnies led by as many as 23 points in the second half, as the ninth-seeded Dukes (9-9) weren’t able to continue their scoring rhythm.

“The one thing you do when a team is making a run, you understand teams are going make runs, and they just sustained,” Duquesne forward Marcus Weathers said. “They handled everything with composure that we threw at them. We tried to press them, speed them up a little bit and we got a couple stops to disrupt their rhythm, but when you’re playing a really good team from behind, it's kind of difficult to come back, especially when they know what they’re going to do, every time.”

Osunniyi and Dominick Welch led the Bonnies with 18 points each, and were two of five players to score in double figures, along with Holmes (14), Jalen Adaway (12) and Kyle Lofton (11). Osunniyi also blocked three shots, had six assists and had 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.