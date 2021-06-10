 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure basketball to face VCU, Saint Louis, Richmond twice in Atlantic 10
Shooting through traffic

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch shoots against Dayton during the second half.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team now knows its Atlantic 10 Conference opponents.

The Atlantic 10 announced pairings for its conference schedule Thursday, and the Bonnies will face Saint Louis, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Joseph's and VCU twice this season, once at the Reilly Center in Allegany and once on the road at each opposing school.

The Bonnies will face every Atlantic 10 opponent at least once, including home games at the Reilly Center against Davidson, Fordham, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Bona's single-game opponents on the road will be Dayton, George Mason, La Salle and George Washington. 

The Bonnies went 16-5 last season and 11-4 in the Atlantic 10. Bona won the Atlantic 10's 2020-21 regular-season title and defeated VCU for the tournament championship and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Atlantic 10 plans to return to a full 18-game conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, after the Covid-19 pandemic altered schedules for multiple teams, due to game postponements and cancellations. The Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament will be played March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Game dates, times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. 

The Bonnies will play in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic Nov. 18, 19 and 21, and will face Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Dec. 17 in Charlotte. 

