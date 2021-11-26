St. Bonaventure basketball targets improvement when it hosts Northern Iowa

It would be easy for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to bask in the afterglow of all it has accomplished in the first two-plus weeks of the season.

The undefeated Bonnies have shot up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and in the USA Today Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll rankings. They swept the Charleston Classic and routed Marquette for the tournament title, and became a national story in the process.

The accolades, though, aren’t the end-all, be-all for the Bonnies. Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt knows there’s a lot of work to be done as the Bonnies (5-0) prepare to host Northern Iowa (1-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

“The kids know they didn’t play great,” Schmidt said Friday. “We struggled against Boise State. We struggled against Clemson. They know they’re not a finished product. They know there’s a lot of work we need to do, in all areas, to be successful. They understand it’s early in the year and we’ve got 30 more games to go. No team stays the same. You get better or get worse. Our guys understand the need to get better for us to have the season that we all want.”