St. Bonaventure basketball targets improvement when it hosts Northern Iowa

It would be easy for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to bask in the afterglow of all it has accomplished in the first two-plus weeks of the season.
The undefeated Bonnies have shot up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and in the USA Today Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll rankings. They swept the Charleston Classic and routed Marquette for the tournament title, and became a national story in the process.
The Bonnies moved up six spots after winning the Charleston (S.C.) Classic tournament championship on Sunday.
The accolades, though, aren’t the end-all, be-all for the Bonnies. Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt knows there’s a lot of work to be done as the Bonnies (5-0) prepare to host Northern Iowa (1-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
“The kids know they didn’t play great,” Schmidt said Friday. “We struggled against Boise State. We struggled against Clemson. They know they’re not a finished product. They know there’s a lot of work we need to do, in all areas, to be successful. They understand it’s early in the year and we’ve got 30 more games to go. No team stays the same. You get better or get worse. Our guys understand the need to get better for us to have the season that we all want.”
Schmidt offered a lengthy list of areas where Bona needs to improve. Offensively, the Bonnies need to improve their out-of-bounds game and their ball movement up and down the court. The Bonnies are averaging 12.4 assists per game, which is ninth in the 14-team Atlantic 10 Conference, so there’s an emphasis on sharing the ball, as well.
ALLEGANY – There’s a reason why Big 4 rivalry games in men’s basketball won’t be put on the …
The Bonnies’ focus on defense will be to keep the ball out of the paint and improve their rebounding – Bona is averaging 36.6 rebounds per game – as well as a focus on improved play in contesting 3-pointers.
Opposing teams are shooting 29.9% on 3-pointers (38 for 127) against the Bonnies, and Boise State, Clemson and Marquette shot a combined 24 for 76 (31.5%) on 3-pointers last weekend against Bona. Bona will face another team that has a strong game behind the perimeter in Northern Iowa.
Paced by Trae Berhow (12 for 25 on 3-pointers), Northern Iowa is shooting 36.4% (40 for 110) on 3-pointers in its first four games, and made 17 of 37 in a 93-80 loss Nov. 17 at No. 13 Arkansas. The Panthers return five starters from last season, as well as guard A.J. Green, who leads the Panthers in scoring (11 points per game).
The Bonnies also need to piece together a complete game. Bona trailed three of its first five opponents at halftime – Canisius (31-26), Boise State (33-30) and Clemson (36-26) – but has outscored opponents 198-130 in the second half, while holding opponents to 32% from the floor (44 for 136) in that same timeframe.
“If we don’t play 40 minutes against Northern Iowa, we’re not going to win,” Schmidt said. “It’s a work-in-progress. We’re not nearly where we need to be. We need to continue to work on all facets of our game, at both ends. It’s still early in the season. We’re nowhere near being a finished product, and that’s a positive. At the same time, we can’t get comfortable, and we’ve got to continue to work.”
A close game against a Big 4 opponent didn't hurt the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team'…
Five wins, Schmidt said, are the only guarantee for his team right now.
“And five wins isn’t going to be good enough,” Schmidt said. “We had a great tournament down there, but that’s over with. That’s water under the bridge and we’ve had a week to prepare for Northern Iowa, so our guys have turned the page.
“We’re not nearly where we need to be. Winning the (Charleston Classic) tournament is great, but we have a lot of improvement to do, in all areas.”