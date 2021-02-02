 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure basketball postponed due to Covid-19 issues
The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's game Wednesday at Saint Joseph's has been postponed. 

The Bonnies (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) were scheduled to play the Hawks (1-14, 0-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

In a statement Tuesday, Bona said the game was postponed "out of an abundance of caution with Covid-19 protocols."

Saint Joseph's also announced that the game was postponed due to the Covid-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks' Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, medical staff and officials.

"Any further schedule updates will be announced when they become available," Saint Joseph's athletic department said in a statement posted to social media. 

The Bonnies are in first place in the Atlantic 10, and are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Louis. 

