This is the second in a series of stories looking ahead to the college basketball season for Big 4 teams. Today: St. Bonaventure men.

ALLEGANY – Mark Schmidt didn’t have any organized summer workouts when he played basketball at Boston College in the 1980s. He even remembers being an assistant coach at Xavier from 1994-2001, and there were no organized summer sessions.

Big 4 basketball 2023-24 schedule tracker: Whom teams will face, what tournaments they're playing in, when they'll play The first of the schedules are trickling out for the Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the early dates and opponents already show a few intriguing matchups.

The obligation was on basketball players to stay in shape, to get their hands on a basketball, to take classes and to create their own training plans as a means to prepare for the official start of practice in October. Not the easiest thing to do when the pleasures of summer call.

At St. Bonaventure, the summer is about growth and preservation.

“We have kids that love to be in the gym, and this is what they do,” said Schmidt, who enters his 17th season as head coach of the Bonnies men’s basketball team. “We always say, ‘Teams are made from October to March, but players are made from March to October.’ After the season and until the next season begins, that’s when you become a basketball player. Strength and conditioning is a huge part of it.”

The NCAA in 2012 allowed college basketball coaches to spend eight hours a week with their teams as players were taking summer courses. Teams must have two off days per week.

Before the change, coaches could not attend summer sessions, and only strength coaches were allowed to work with players on conditioning.

The rule change created more structure for players and coaches. Those eight hours are divided at Bona: four hours of on-court workouts and four hours of strength and conditioning. Skill development is the main goal, but Schmidt also has a purpose in these workouts: Building the basketball body and mind, not breaking it down.

Schmidt wants his players to be fresh when preseason practices begin in September, to be excited for getting on the court and entering the grind of a season that can span until mid- to late-March.

This season’s team at Bona will aim for longevity and success, particularly in the final weeks of the winter. With an entirely new lineup in 2022-23, the Bonnies lost six of their final seven regular-season games, and lost to Davidson in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in March.

Bonnies men's basketball Atlantic 10 opponents released, but Reilly Center won't get a visit from Sister Jean Don’t expect a much-revered college basketball icon to make an appearance in the Southern Tier this season. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who is Loyola’s much-heralded team chaplain, won’t make the trip to the Reilly Center in Allegany.

The growing pains in a team that didn’t return any starters from its 2021-22 roster were obvious, especially in how incoming players such as Chad Venning, Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc had to acclimate to a new environment, a new program, new training methods and new strategies.

“Mark Schmidt, he’s going to push you and make you uncomfortable, and do things that you wouldn’t usually do,” said Venning, who joined the Bonnies after two seasons at Morgan State. “I learned more about discipline, first and foremost. You learn about thinking the game of basketball. Not just playing it, but thinking it. What can I do in certain situations? Where can I be at, at certain times.”

Venning’s goal last year was just to adjust. This year, it is continue to transform his body and to work on his outside shooting.

Inside the Reilly Center on a Wednesday in July, the Bonnies ran through shooting and ball-handling drills, and the usually soft-spoken Venning is active and chatting during the workout – and you can see a marked difference in his body frame. Once nearly 300 pounds, he’s cut down to 255.

Schmidt’s staff is primarily working with the players, including associate head coach Sean Neal, assistant coach Chris Lowe and new assistant Dana Valentine, all of whom are overseeing the small-group workouts.

Canisius men's basketball aims to take big leaps in 2023-24 The Griffs have nine returning players, and are incorporating two transfers, guard Cam Palesse from Valparaiso and forward Joe Jones from Georgia State.

In mid-summer, only the echoes of shoes squeaking, players shouting and the bouncing of basketballs fill the building, along with the low ring of rap and hip-hop music playing from a speaker positioned at the corner of Bob Lanier Court.

Now, Venning is one of the veterans – even with just one year under his belt at Bona.

“Last year, we didn’t have one point, one rebound or one turnover coming back,” Schmidt said. “We had nothing coming back. We’re trying to teach the kids and there was nobody that played in the Atlantic 10. There was nobody who understood what it took or what I wanted. When you have a veteran team with guys coming back, now they know the expectations.”

This year, Schmidt said, there’s a nucleus of returning players, including Venning, Banks, Luc, forwards Yann Farell and Barry Evans, and guard Moses Flowers.

They’re showing the ropes to new teammates, a group that includes three incoming transfers: guard Charles Pride (Bryant), center Noel Brown (George Washington) and guard Mika Adams-Woods (Cincinnati).

“It’s a high level of workouts, and guys work hard here,” Woods said. “That’s the standard. To always get better, get in the gym and get with your trainer. The guys here are locked in and they definitely want to improve. And I want to show them, I’m rocking with you guys and I’m ready to go with you guys.”

Schmidt finds a stronger continuity in the program with returning players on the roster. Last summer and fall, there were times when practices appeared more like a disorganized pickup game, and there were more questions than answers. This summer, there’s a stronger familiarity with multiple facets of the program.

“They’re much more comfortable with what we’re running, both offensively and defensively,” Schmidt said. “They know each other better, so they can play off each other more. They trust each other more. We had 12 guys who didn’t know each other or play with each other, and that’s hard to do.

“That second year should be much, much better for them. Even though they had some success, it’s not like it was a failure. But we didn’t have five guys who knew what they were doing for themselves and for what the other guys were doing.”

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

2022-23 record: 14-18, 8-10 Atlantic 10.

Head coach: Mark Schmidt, 17th season.

Top returning players: Daryl Banks III, r-Sr. G 15.4 ppg., 2.3 apg., Chad Venning, r-Jr. F, 12.7 ppg., 5.6 rpg.

Newcomer to watch: Charles Pride, fifth-year senior, G (transfer from Bryant).