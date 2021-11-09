St. Bonaventure basketball makes a welcomed return to the Reilly Center

ALLEGANY – Mark Schmidt missed this noise.
So did the rest of the St. Bonaventure community, whether it was the boisterous student section, the Franciscan friars swathed in brown robes and sporting backwards baseball caps, alums who came from Buffalo or the long-time season-ticket holders who were back in their seats Tuesday at the Reilly Center.
For the first time since March 4, 2020, the Reilly Center was loud and full for a regular-season Bonnies men’s basketball game. Tuesday night was a reunion of sorts, between the No. 23 team in the country and its fans, who were shut out last season by a pandemic that has had staggering implications over the last 20 months.
The Bonnies made the reunion worth it as Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes each scored 17 points and Osun Osunniyi had seven blocks in a 75-47 rout of Siena.
The Bona women kicked off the day at the Reilly Center with a 61-53 win against Robert Morris, but the main show came around 7 p.m., when the lights dimmed and when the banners commemorating the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament championships and the Bonnies’ NCAA Tournament appearance were unfurled from the rafters. They summarized an illustrious and once-unimaginable – on so many levels – 2020-21 season, and elicited a roar from a near-capacity crowd.
If you’re familiar with the colorful student section on the north baseline, you’ll recognize Dominic Grecco, the burly, bearded blond who sports a beer stein as a top hat. Known as “Captain Beer” Grecco has become a mainstay on the baseline, but last season was the exception, when nobody was inside the Reilly Center.
“St. Bonaventure basketball is a community here,” said Grecco, a senior at Bona and a St. Joe’s graduate from Buffalo. “To be back in the Reilly Center, after a year off, it means everything. It means everything. Last year, it was such a tough year. Having people close to us that died, this would have been a getaway. A time to get away from everything. That was Bonaventure basketball, for us. All the students, all the people in Olean, it was two hours every night that was a getaway from everything was happening. For them to go on the run they had last year, it meant the world to us and it helped us get away for a little bit.”
A day earlier, Schmidt, Bona’s 15-year head coach, had only one lament about the 2020-21 season: the absence of the energy that Bona is so well known for at its basketball games. The artificial buzz of the crowd noise was no substitute.
“It was terrible,” Schmidt said, without hesitation. “Both as a coach and as a player. It was terrible. But as I said last year, I’m just thankful that we were able to play.”
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been far-reaching, and its tentacles reached into Cattaraugus County. According to the Cattaraugus County Coronavirus Response Hub, there have been 8,433 confirmed cases in the county as of Tuesday morning; 146 county residents have died of Covid complications, and there are 519 active cases.
It even entwined Bona. School president Dennis DePerro died in March due to Covid-19 complications. A positive test in the men’s basketball program last November delayed the start of Bona’s season. It scrambled the schedule on almost a weekly basis. It kept the Bonnies sequestered, in a way, as they pursued the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament championships, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“The crowds are everything,” Schmidt said Monday. “College basketball is about the university, about the alums. It’s about that Saturday night at the Reilly Center. It wasn’t like that, last year. Hopefully, knock on wood, we’re able to have fans throughout the season. But it was bad. It wasn’t any fun, even though we had a great year.
“The Reilly Center, there's nothing like it. It’s a great homecourt advantage, and we didn’t have a homecourt advantage. Everything was a neutral site and it was almost like a scrimmage.”
Covid-19 has touched Grecco’s family, too. He took a deep breath before he explained how his father has been on a ventilator for the past seven days at Sisters Hospital, fighting the virus. Grecco wanted to go home, but his family insisted that Grecco be in the stands for the Bonnies’ home opener. Grecco smiled at the thought of why.
“My mom told me, if I wasn’t here tonight, my dad would kill me,” he said. “There’s nothing more that he loves personally than seeing Captain Beer and watching me and seeing me at Bonnies games. It meant the world to him, so I had to be here tonight.”
For about three hours Tuesday night, the elation was tangible.
Grecco held his beer-stein top hat to his heart and belted out the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner. The student sections turned their backs to the court as Siena’s players were introduced.
Then, three minutes into the game, Bona guard Jaren Holmes raced up the court and put down a thunderous dunk in front of the students, back at their familiar perch. A few seconds later, as Lofton lined up for a free throw, the crowd let loose.
“Hey 55, you’re ugly! 55, you need new shoes!”
The party, though, appeared to be short-lived early. Siena took a 17-7 lead 10 minutes into the game after Jackson Stormo’s layup, part of an early run by the Saints. It deterred -- but didn’t deflate -- the Reilly Center crowd or the Bonnies, who took a 31-30 lead with 2:37 left on Lofton’s stepback jumper. Holmes’ 3-pointer with nine seconds left and Osunniyi’s fourth block of the game helped the Bonnies take a 36-32 lead, and became a turning point.
Then, fueled by defense, offense off transition and a strong performance in the paint by transfer Karim Coulibaly (12 points), the Bonnies pushed a 46-40 lead seven minutes into the second half to 68-44 with less than five minutes left.
As the seconds wound down to the final buzzer, the crowd serenaded Siena towards the exits with the refrain to Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”
On Tuesday, Bona was back, earning its first win as a ranked team for the first time since 1971, and claiming the Franciscan Cup, to boot.
“When you come to Bonaventure, you know one thing is always going to happen,” Grecco said. “When the winter comes, there’s going be bad weather, but you have the escape of Bonaventure basketball.”