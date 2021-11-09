St. Bonaventure basketball makes a welcomed return to the Reilly Center

“St. Bonaventure basketball is a community here,” said Grecco, a senior at Bona and a St. Joe’s graduate from Buffalo. “To be back in the Reilly Center, after a year off, it means everything. It means everything. Last year, it was such a tough year. Having people close to us that died, this would have been a getaway. A time to get away from everything. That was Bonaventure basketball, for us. All the students, all the people in Olean, it was two hours every night that was a getaway from everything was happening. For them to go on the run they had last year, it meant the world to us and it helped us get away for a little bit.”