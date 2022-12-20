St. Bonaventure basketball game rescheduled for Wednesday at Northern Iowa

Due to the impending winter storm expected to hit the Midwest this week, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's game at Northern Iowa has been moved.

The game originally scheduled for Thursday will now be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The game will air on ESPN+.

The Bonnies (6-6) are coming off a 76-70 loss to host Siena on Monday night and have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Northern Iowa (4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 83-66 victory against Towson on Saturday.