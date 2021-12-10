St. Bonaventure basketball faces No. 15 Connecticut, in pursuit of a key win

NEWARK, N.J. – At first glance, the matchup between the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team and Connecticut might have lost a little luster after West Virginia edged out the shorthanded Huskies on Wednesday.

But the game still holds plenty of value for the Bonnies (8-1), who face the Huskies (8-2) in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prudential Center. It provides a chance for St. Bonaventure to test itself against a ranked opponent and its third Power Six-conference opponent, and to get a nonconference game on a neutral court on its resume.

How the basketball bounced in one day of seven Big 4 basketball games This is a warmup of sorts – and a challenge to try to keep up with all these games that are being streamed on a flat-screen television, on a laptop, on an iPad and on an iPhone.

UConn plays in the Big East and was No. 15 on Friday in the NET rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine the 68-team tournament field.

“Our guys know it’s a big game, a national stage, playing a great opponent in UConn,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said Friday. “Our guys know that if they don’t bring their ‘A’ game, it’s not going to be a game. A little bit, you play in fear. But if you don’t play at 100% against UConn, you’re not going to win. Our guys understand that.”