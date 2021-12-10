St. Bonaventure basketball faces No. 15 Connecticut, in pursuit of a key win

NEWARK, N.J. – At first glance, the matchup between the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team and Connecticut might have lost a little luster after West Virginia edged out the shorthanded Huskies on Wednesday.
But the game still holds plenty of value for the Bonnies (8-1), who face the Huskies (8-2) in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prudential Center. It provides a chance for St. Bonaventure to test itself against a ranked opponent and its third Power Six-conference opponent, and to get a nonconference game on a neutral court on its resume.
This is a warmup of sorts – and a challenge to try to keep up with all these games that are being streamed on a flat-screen television, on a laptop, on an iPad and on an iPhone.
UConn plays in the Big East and was No. 15 on Friday in the NET rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine the 68-team tournament field.
“Our guys know it’s a big game, a national stage, playing a great opponent in UConn,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said Friday. “Our guys know that if they don’t bring their ‘A’ game, it’s not going to be a game. A little bit, you play in fear. But if you don’t play at 100% against UConn, you’re not going to win. Our guys understand that.”
At the start of the season, many college basketball fans had this circled on the calendar as a key game, with the potential for both teams to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 a little more than a month into the season. But Bona is no longer ranked, and UConn, which began the week at No. 15, could plummet after its loss at West Virginia, and the loss of two of its top three scorers due to injuries.
It's reported that Lofton could miss anywhere from two to six weeks due to the injury, a timetable that could go into the start of Bona's Atlantic 10 Conference schedule.
Bona point guard Kyle Lofton’s availability against UConn also remains uncertain. Schmidt told reporters Friday that Lofton, who is from Hillside, N.J., remains day-to-day with an ankle injury. Lofton (17.4 points per game) has missed the last two games because of a left ankle injury he sustained Dec. 1 in a 93-81 win against Coppin State.
Jaren Holmes has filled in at point guard, averaging 8.5 assists in the last two games, and Bona has gotten more minutes and production from its bench players, particularly guard Linton Brown, who has averaged six points and 21 minutes in his last two games, and forward Karim Coulibaly.
Bona, though, continues to labor toward consistency and creating what Schmidt calls “a 40-minute game.” Defense is a particular area of concern for the Bonnies, who have limited opponents to an average of 66 points per game, but have allowed at least 71 points in three of their last four games.
Additionally, the absence of Lofton has also eliminated the top on-ball defender.
“Everyone in that locker room has been doing some things we know we need to get better at," Holmes told reporters Wednesday after the victory against Loyola. "That’s not how we play defense. We don’t give up 71 points. We normally don’t score 84, so in order for us to get back to the top of where we need to be, and to be that top-tier team, we’re going to have to defend much better.
ALLEGANY – The wake of the previous six days wore on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
“We can’t give a team 71 points, and 77 points. One of those times, we’re going to reach to come back and it’s not going be there. That’s just how basketball is. We’ve got to work some things out."
The Bonnies also will have to maximize their advantage against what could be a shorthanded Huskies lineup. Forward Adama Sanogo (abdominal injury) has missed the last two games, and guard Tyrese Martin (fractured left wrist) has missed the last three. Sanogo is UConn’s second-leading scorer (15.6 points per game), and Martin is its leading rebounder (7.7 per game) and its third-leading scorer (12.9 points per game).
UConn coach Danny Hurley told reporters who cover UConn before the West Virginia game that Sanogo and Martin could return soon, but that a more realistic return would be for the start of the Huskies' Big East schedule Dec. 18 against Providence.
“We’ve got to be ball-strong,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball and keep it in the backcourt, defensively, and we’ve got to try to limit them to one shot, and that’s easier said than done because they’re long, they’re athletic and at some point in the game, they could have four 6-foot-9 guys out there.”
DeBerry debuts for UConn women
UConn (5-2), the No. 3 team in the AP women’s Top 25, faces UCLA (5-2) in the first half of the doubleheader of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. UConn freshman Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South) scored four points and had three rebounds and a steal in her college debut in UConn’s 57-44 loss to Georgia Tech.