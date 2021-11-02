St. Bonaventure anticipates big crowds for men's basketball at the Reilly Center

“There was no waiting list, but there was a deposit, and people wanted in on this because of the excitement of the season,” Parmentier said. “We did have to tell people, though, that we are working on this and that you will be in line once we have a plan.”

Bona requires all students, employees and visitors to wear masks inside campus facilities, including the Reilly Center, but Bona will not require spectators in the building to be vaccinated.

However, while fans will return, the capacity of the building will be smaller, due to regional Covid-19 guidelines regarding indoor facilities.

In years past, the Reilly Center has held a capacity of 5,480. It will hold around 5,000 this season, and that change will most impact Bona’s student section, one of the more colorful in the Atlantic 10.

Parmentier explained that in reopening the Reilly Center, part of the plan was to spread out students in individual seats, rather than have them congregate in five sections. As a result, the student section will have 850 students – a drop of 400 from the 2019-20 season – and instead of just showing up for games and being allowed into the Reilly Center en masse, students must claim a game ticket, show their student identification and be scanned into the facility.