The St. Bonaventure men's basketball program is back to having a full coaching staff.

Bona's athletic department announced Wednesday that Dana Valentine will join the men's basketball staff as an assistant coach. Valentine has been an assistant coach with the Putnam Science Academy prep school men's basketball team for the last two seasons.

He replaces Steve Curran, who joined Tony Skinn's coaching staff at George Mason as an assistant in April.

The addition of Valentine to Bona's staff should also continue a pipeline between the Bonnies and Putnam Science Academy, a prep school in Connecticut that's produced a line of Bona players, including five who will be on this season's roster: freshman forward Barry Evans, incoming transfers Charles Pride (Bryant) and Mika Adams-Woods (Cincinnati) and incoming freshmen Duane Thompson and Miles Rose. Former Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi and guard Kyle Lofton are also Putnam Science Academy products.

Valentine has helped Putnam win four national prep school championships in the last six seasons; Putnam was 39-3 this season, and won the National Prep basketball championship by beating Sunrise Christian Academy, 80-76, in March.

Valentine was the Putnam Science Academy varsity coach from 2018-21.