Speedy West Texas A&M sends Daemen men to NCAA sidelines

Too much speed and quickness and too much Joel Murray derailed the Daemen men's basketball team Wednesday in their 97-83 Elite Eight loss to West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
Murray, a 6-foot junior guard from Rowlett, Texas, slashed through the Daemen defense for 31 points – 24 in the first half – in leading the Buffs' rout. West Texas A&M will play Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) in a semifinal Thursday.
West Texas started the game with a four-guard offense, Murray with two other 6-footers and 5-10 Zach Toussaint. Daemen couldn't not match their athleticism, despite 29 points and 16 rebounds from All-America center Andrew Sischo.
For a while in the first half, Murray, with his best Calvin Murphy/Allen Iverson imitation, threatened to outscore the Wildcats by himself.
At one point, Murray had 15 points and the Daemen team had 20. His career high is 37 in a regular-season game against Lubbock Christian.
Coach Mike MacDonald's Wildcats hung with the No. 1 seed for a while. It was 15-14 before a 9-0 run started the blowout. West Texas A&M opened a 43-22 lead by outscoring the Wildcats 28-8 over a stretch in the middle of the first half.
It was 56-32 at the half, and Daemen more than matched points with the Buffs in a loosely played second half.
Jon'il Fugett and Qua Grant, Murray's backcourt partners, combined for 42 points, 22 from Fugett.
Daemen had four double-figure scorers. Besides Sischo – who made 12 of 21 field goal tries, but was only 5 of 10 from the foul line – Sean Fasoyiro had 16 points, Ryan Salzberg had 13 and Kyle Harris had 12.
West Texas A&M made 39 of 70 shots (55.7 percent) and was 7 of 21 from 3-point range. The Buffs had only four turnovers.
Daemen made 30 field goals in 54 tries and was 8 of 18 from 3-point range. They made 15 of 20 free throws.
The most historic season in Daemen history came to a close with a 10-6 record. The Wildcats won their first East Coast Conference title, first NCAA Regional championship and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time.
West Texas A&M will take an 18-2 record into the semifinals.