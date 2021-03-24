Speedy West Texas A&M sends Daemen men to NCAA sidelines

Too much speed and quickness and too much Joel Murray derailed the Daemen men's basketball team Wednesday in their 97-83 Elite Eight loss to West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Murray, a 6-foot junior guard from Rowlett, Texas, slashed through the Daemen defense for 31 points – 24 in the first half – in leading the Buffs' rout. West Texas A&M will play Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) in a semifinal Thursday.

West Texas started the game with a four-guard offense, Murray with two other 6-footers and 5-10 Zach Toussaint. Daemen couldn't not match their athleticism, despite 29 points and 16 rebounds from All-America center Andrew Sischo.

For a while in the first half, Murray, with his best Calvin Murphy/Allen Iverson imitation, threatened to outscore the Wildcats by himself.

At one point, Murray had 15 points and the Daemen team had 20. His career high is 37 in a regular-season game against Lubbock Christian.

Coach Mike MacDonald's Wildcats hung with the No. 1 seed for a while. It was 15-14 before a 9-0 run started the blowout. West Texas A&M opened a 43-22 lead by outscoring the Wildcats 28-8 over a stretch in the middle of the first half.