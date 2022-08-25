Southwestern's Cole Snyder named UB football's starting quarterback

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Cole Snyder will be the starting quarterback for the University at Buffalo football team when it opens its season Sept. 3 at Maryland.

The Bulls announced Snyder as the starter Thursday morning.

Snyder, a 2019 Southwestern graduate, beat out Casey Case and Matt Myers (West Seneca West/Bishop Timon-St. Jude) for the starting job. Snyder and Case took the bulk of the snaps during UB's second intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at UB Stadium.

Snyder joined the Bulls for the spring semester as a transfer from Rutgers. He will fill the starting spot vacated by Kyle Vantrease, who transferred to Georgia Southern in January, after five seasons at UB.

In three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Snyder played in nine games and completed 21 of 31 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown. In six games in 2021, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. In a 52-13 loss Oct. 2 against No. 11 Ohio State, Snyder completed seven of eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m a throw-first guy, and I’ll run if I have to, because I can definitely use my legs to extend plays and scramble,” Snyder told The News during spring practices. "Coming here has been a pretty smooth transition, trying to translate the play calls and make everything familiar. But it’s been a smooth transition, having that experience."

Case, a 6-foot-6 pro-style quarterback from Winter Park, Fla., has played in one game in two seasons at UB. He threw for 2,265 yards and 22 touchdowns his senior year at Winter Park, and threw for 3,567 yards and 41 touchdowns in two seasons.

Myers enters his fifth season with the Bulls. He started UB’s first five games in 2019, before he sustained a season-ending upper-body injury. In 2021, Myers was 56 for 103 passing for 703 yards and four touchdowns, and was intercepted five times. He started UB’s final two games last season.