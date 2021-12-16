Southwestern's Cole Snyder announces transfer to UB football program

Cole Snyder will return to Western New York to continue playing college football.
Snyder, a former Southwestern High School quarterback who was an All-Western New York Selection in 2017 and 2018, announced Thursday that he will join the University at Buffalo football program as a transfer.
"I am proud to announce that I am committed to the University at Buffalo," Snyder wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank @CoachMoLinguist and @CoachShaneMonty for this opportunity. I am excited to see what the future holds!"
Snyder spent three seasons at Rutgers, where he played in nine games and completed 21 of 31 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown.
Snyder played in six games for the Scarlet Knights this season, and completed 18 of 28 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. In a 52-13 loss Oct. 2 against No. 11 Ohio State, Snyder completed seven of eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
He entered the transfer portal at the beginning of December, and he will have three years of eligibility.
An All-Western New York selection, Snyder passed for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns in his senior year at Southwestern in 2018. He was a Connolly Cup finalist and the Class C South player of the year as a senior with the Trojans.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback visited UB the weekend of Dec. 10, and also held scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Wagner, an FCS program.
At UB, Snyder will join a quarterbacks corps that includes Kyle Vantrease, Matt Myers, Casey Case, Trevor Bycznski and Brian Plummer. Vantrease started 10 games and threw for 1,861 yards and eight touchdowns on 161 of 262 passing, and was intercepted six times, before he sustained a season-ending injury to his right arm in a loss Nov. 9 at Miami (Ohio).
Myers started UB’s final two games, and in 10 games this season, threw for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 56-for-103 passing, and was intercepted five times.
Case, Bycznski and Plummer have played minimal time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.