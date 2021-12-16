Southwestern's Cole Snyder announces transfer to UB football program

Cole Snyder will return to Western New York to continue playing college football.

Snyder, a former Southwestern High School quarterback who was an All-Western New York Selection in 2017 and 2018, announced Thursday that he will join the University at Buffalo football program as a transfer.

"I am proud to announce that I am committed to the University at Buffalo," Snyder wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank @CoachMoLinguist and @CoachShaneMonty for this opportunity. I am excited to see what the future holds!"

Snyder spent three seasons at Rutgers, where he played in nine games and completed 21 of 31 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown.

Snyder played in six games for the Scarlet Knights this season, and completed 18 of 28 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. In a 52-13 loss Oct. 2 against No. 11 Ohio State, Snyder completed seven of eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.