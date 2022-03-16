South Dakota State puts nation's longest winning streak on the line against Big East champs

The South Dakota State men’s basketball team arrived for the start of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo with the nation’s longest active winning streak at 21 games.

The Summit League champions haven’t lost since Dec. 15, but the Jackrabbits said their run hasn’t been a major topic of conversation. At least not among themselves.

“It’s something that we never talked about as a team, to be honest with you,” South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson said Wednesday. “Once (our record) got to 14-0, 15-0 in league play, as a coach, you’re thinking, ‘Jeepers, can we keep this thing going?’ You have a target on your back. For our guys to recognize that and really still just embrace the moment that they’re in … I’m so proud of them for being able to do that because that’s a hard, hard thing to do.”

Next up is their greatest challenge yet – an NCAA Tournament game against the Big East regular season champs.

No. 13 seed South Dakota State (30-4) will play No. 4 seed Providence (25-5) in a Midwest Region first-round game at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The winner will face the victor between No. 5 Iowa (26-9) and No. 12 Richmond (23-12) on Saturday.