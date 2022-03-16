South Dakota State puts nation's longest winning streak on the line against Big East champs

The South Dakota State men’s basketball team arrived for the start of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo with the nation’s longest active winning streak at 21 games.
The Summit League champions haven’t lost since Dec. 15, but the Jackrabbits said their run hasn’t been a major topic of conversation. At least not among themselves.
Out-of-towners may not know it, but Buffalo punches above its weight as a food town, according to people in the industry here.
“It’s something that we never talked about as a team, to be honest with you,” South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson said Wednesday. “Once (our record) got to 14-0, 15-0 in league play, as a coach, you’re thinking, ‘Jeepers, can we keep this thing going?’ You have a target on your back. For our guys to recognize that and really still just embrace the moment that they’re in … I’m so proud of them for being able to do that because that’s a hard, hard thing to do.”
Next up is their greatest challenge yet – an NCAA Tournament game against the Big East regular season champs.
No. 13 seed South Dakota State (30-4) will play No. 4 seed Providence (25-5) in a Midwest Region first-round game at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at KeyBank Center.
Here is a look at the NCAA Tournament's past visits to Buffalo and some names to know this weekend.
The winner will face the victor between No. 5 Iowa (26-9) and No. 12 Richmond (23-12) on Saturday.
South Dakota State is the first team to go undefeated in the Summit League, earning its regular season and tournament championships.
The Jackrabbits are the second-highest scoring team in the country, averaging 86.7 points per game. And they’re No. 1 in the nation in 3-point shooting, hitting nearly 45% from long range.
“I don't think they take bad shots,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “I think they know their personnel. You can see they have a lot of offensive synergy and continuity. I think what makes them good is how simple they are. Very, very hard to guard.”
The Jackrabbits feature three players who average double-figure scoring.
“We’ve learned from our mistakes in past years, and we think we’ve got this thing down now,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
Senior forward Douglas Wilson leads the team with 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Sophomore guard Baylor Scheierman averages 16.2 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Sophomore guard Noah Freidel averages 14.2 points per game and freshman guard Zeke Mayo and junior forward Luke Appel both average better than nine points per game.
“It makes us harder to guard having about four or all five of us being able to shoot out on the perimeter,” Scheierman said. “The defense has to (account for) that.”
South Dakota State is making its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2018.
The Jackrabbits are winless in their five previous appearances.
“It feels pretty good, for the most part, having that streak,” Wilson said of the 21 wins in a row, “but at the same time, going into each game, we never really thought about the streak. We’re trying to make sure we kept it alive. We played every game as if it was our first game.”