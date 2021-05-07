UB names Maurice Linguist as its new head football coach

The search finished in a week.

UB did not comment on the search process or on a potential hire for the opening.

More than 60 potential candidates initially expressed interest in the opening at UB, and among those considered besides Linguist and Harasymiak were Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who is a St. Francis graduate and the son of former Buffalo Bills executive Bill Polian; and UB interim head coach Rob Ianello.

Several potential candidates emerged in the first few days of the search process, and UB’s players were apprised of the timeline for the hire, though were not told whom the candidates were. However, a source told The News that UB’s players communicated to Alnutt and UB’s athletic administration that they hoped to have a coach who was younger than Leipold, who is 57.

Another sign that UB's coaching search was coming to a conclusion: as of Friday afternoon, UB's athletic website listed only five assistants, and did not include defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Simpson, special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.