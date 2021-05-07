UB names Maurice Linguist as its new head football coach

Maurice Linguist will be the University at Buffalo's new football coach.
UB announced Linguist's hire Friday evening, after multiple reports identified Linguist as the top candidate. Just before the announcement, a source told The News Friday evening that Linguist's hire by UB was finalized.
Linguist is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan. His tenure at Michigan, however, will be short. The Wolverines hired Linguist in January, after he spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys as its cornerbacks coach.
Linguist and Joe Harasymiak, the co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota, were the two finalists for the opening. Linguist could not be reached for comment and his agent, Bryan Harlan, declined to comment when contacted by The News.
Linguist replaces Lance Leipold, who left UB last week to become the head coach at Kansas. Linguist is expected to meet with UB's players Saturday morning.
FootballScoop.com originally reported the finalists, who would be the successor to Leipold.
On the day that Leipold resigned as UB’s head coach, UB athletic director Mark Alnutt forecasted that a search for a new coach would take between seven and 14 days.
Leipold accepted the job at Kansas on April 30, after six seasons at UB, which meant a target date for UB's hire of a new football coach would have been Friday, at the earliest, and May 14, at the latest.
The search finished in a week.
UB did not comment on the search process or on a potential hire for the opening.
More than 60 potential candidates initially expressed interest in the opening at UB, and among those considered besides Linguist and Harasymiak were Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who is a St. Francis graduate and the son of former Buffalo Bills executive Bill Polian; and UB interim head coach Rob Ianello.
Several potential candidates emerged in the first few days of the search process, and UB’s players were apprised of the timeline for the hire, though were not told whom the candidates were. However, a source told The News that UB’s players communicated to Alnutt and UB’s athletic administration that they hoped to have a coach who was younger than Leipold, who is 57.
Another sign that UB's coaching search was coming to a conclusion: as of Friday afternoon, UB's athletic website listed only five assistants, and did not include defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Simpson, special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.
Multiple sources confirmed to The News earlier this week that the Bulls will lose at least four assistant coaches to Kansas from the current staff, including Borland, Simpson and Zebrowski. It is unclear if they would join Kansas in the same roles, or as part of the Jayhawks' support staff, which includes analysts and quality-control roles.
Michigan hired Linguist, 37, in January to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff as its defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator. Prior to joining Michigan, Linguist was the cornerbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
Linguist has been a coach in college football since 2007, when he was a graduate assistant at Baylor. He was on Jeff Quinn’s staff at UB in 2012 and '13, as its defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, and has also coached at Valdosta State, James Madison, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Texas A&M.
Linguist played college football at Baylor, where he was a defensive MVP and honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.
Seven UB players in transfer portal
Cory Gross, a safety who started six of UB's seven games in 2020, has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com. Gross, a redshirt sophomore from Brockport, had 42 tackles and an interception last season for the Bulls.
Seven players from UB's 2020 roster have entered the transfer portal in the last week, after Leipold’s departure and the impending departure of several of Leipold’s assistants. Gross joins quarterback Matt Myers, offensive lineman Jacob Gall, defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and Tyrece Woods, center Mike Novitsky and linebacker Tim Terry. Only Wilson and Terry confirmed in social media posts that they have entered the portal.