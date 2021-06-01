Six UB football players transfer to Kansas to join coach Lance Leipold

Six University at Buffalo football players have announced their intentions to join former coach Lance Leipold at Kansas.

Linebacker Rich Miller Jr., defensive tackle Ronald McGee and offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. are heading to Lawrence, they announced Monday. All had been in the transfer portal.

Defensive tackle Eddie Wilson, wide receiver Trevor Wilson and All-MAC center Mike Novitsky announced their transfers to Kansas on Sunday.

Miller was a reserve the past two seasons and played in every game, either on special teams or at linebacker. He had 13 tackles and one tackle for loss last season as a sophomore.

McGee, who played at Highland Community College in Kansas, before going to UB, played in 17 games the last two seasons, primarily as a reserve, and made 18 tackles and two sacks.

Ford redshirted last season as a freshman and was expected to contend for a starting spot with the Bills.

Novitsky started all seven games last season and was named All-MAC first team. The UB offensive line allowed one sack and ranked second in FBS in rushing yards allowed per game.