Sischo leads Daemen to East Regional final

Playing just a few miles from his hometown of Guilderland, Daemen College senior Andrew Sischo scored 25 points on Sunday night in an 81-69 win over Bloomfield College (N.J.) in the East Regional NCAA Division II men's basketball East Regional at the Albany Capital Center.

With Sischo raising his Daemen career record point total to 2,169, Daemen (9-5) won an NCAA tournament game for the first time after a first-round loss in its first appearance two seasons ago. Daemen will face nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Capital Center.

Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen Wildcats never trailed in the game. They opened an early 12-4 lead and were on top 42-29 at halftime. Daemen's largest lead was 16 points.

Sischo scored 16 points in the first half when he gathered seven of his 10 rebounds. Senior graduate transfer Sean Fasoyiro had 14 points, Kyle Harris had 12 and Ryan Salzberg and Andrew Mason each scored 10.

Izaiah Poole led Bloomfield (7-4) with 17 points.

Daemen made 9 of 21 3-point attempts (42.9%). With Sischo making 11 of 15 shots from the field, the Wildcats shot 52.7 overall (29 of 55).