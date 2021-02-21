Siena men beat buzzer for win at Niagara

Jackson Stormo scored the winning basket on a layup at the buzzer to give Siena a 68-66 victory over Niagara on Sunday afternoon at the Gallagher Center and give the Saints a split of their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series with the Purple Eagles.

Niagara won Saturday's game 64-62, and seemingly avoided a loss on 3-point shot by Marcus Hammond that tied the game with 12 seconds to go. Hammond's only basket in 38 minutes of playing time came after two missed free throws by Raheem Solomon. Solomon rebounded his second miss, however, and passed to Hammond to tie the game. If the unexpected development shocked the Saints, it didn't show. After a time out, they worked the ball to Stormo on a pass from Manny Camper to pull out the victory.

The Purple Eagles had plenty of chances to gain the sweep of one of the MAAC leaders, but they came up with empty possessions when they had the opportunity to build their lead late. Niagara went 5 minutes and 23 seconds without scoring early in the second half and fell behind 50-41.