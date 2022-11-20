 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siem Uijtendaal sets Canisius College record with 10 three-pointers

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius Monmouth men's basketball

Canisius Golden Griffins guard Siem Uijtendaal (5) brings the ball up the court as he is pressured by Monmouth Hawks guard Samuel Chaput (25) during the second half at the Koessler Athletic Center at Canisius College, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Siem Uijtendaal set a Canisius program record with 10 three-pointers as the Golden Griffins beat Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night at Koessler Athletic Center.

The 6-foot-6 guard from the Netherlands finished with 30 points on 10 for 13 shooting from field, all three-pointers. 

The previous record of nine three-pointers was accomplished twice. Alshwan Hymes had nine against Northwestern State on Dec. 29, 2010, and Kassius Robertson had nine against Marist on Jan. 14, 2017. All three occurrences happened at Koessler.

Canisius made 20 three-pointers overall, the most for a MAAC team since 2014-15.

Tahj Seveskie added 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, and Jamir Moultrie had 12 points in 15 minutes for Canisius (2-2).

Canisius plays at Cornell on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Aaron Collins led Fredonia (0-5) with 13 points, and Jacob Hougan had 10.

Amherst's Wanzer leads Binghamton

The Binghamton women used a 7-1 run to end the game, erasing a three-point deficit and beating Canisius 75-72 at Koessler Athletic Center.

Amherst’s Ella Wanzer returned home to lead the Bearcats (4-1) with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Denai Bowman chipped in 16 points. Clare Traeger pitched in 12 and Genevieve Coleman added 10. Traeger also collected 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Canisius (1-3) was led by freshman Brooklyn Thrash, who had her first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sisi Eleko had a team-high 17 points, and Dan Haskell (Franklinville) scored 13.

The Golden Griffins visit Colgate on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LaQuill Hardnett's double-double not enough as UB men fall to Drake

LaQuill Hardnett's double-double not enough as UB men fall to Drake

LaQuill Hardnett’s jumper gave the University at Buffalo a five-point lead with 4 minutes remaining in the game, but Drake outscored the Bulls 15-2 the rest of the way for an 80-72 victory in the Paradise Jam at University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach Sean McDermott shares appreciation for all who helped team get to Detroit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News