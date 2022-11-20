Siem Uijtendaal sets Canisius College record with 10 three-pointers

Siem Uijtendaal set a Canisius program record with 10 three-pointers as the Golden Griffins beat Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night at Koessler Athletic Center.

The 6-foot-6 guard from the Netherlands finished with 30 points on 10 for 13 shooting from field, all three-pointers.

The previous record of nine three-pointers was accomplished twice. Alshwan Hymes had nine against Northwestern State on Dec. 29, 2010, and Kassius Robertson had nine against Marist on Jan. 14, 2017. All three occurrences happened at Koessler.

Canisius made 20 three-pointers overall, the most for a MAAC team since 2014-15.

Tahj Seveskie added 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, and Jamir Moultrie had 12 points in 15 minutes for Canisius (2-2).

Canisius plays at Cornell on Tuesday.

Aaron Collins led Fredonia (0-5) with 13 points, and Jacob Hougan had 10.

Amherst's Wanzer leads Binghamton

The Binghamton women used a 7-1 run to end the game, erasing a three-point deficit and beating Canisius 75-72 at Koessler Athletic Center.

Amherst’s Ella Wanzer returned home to lead the Bearcats (4-1) with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Denai Bowman chipped in 16 points. Clare Traeger pitched in 12 and Genevieve Coleman added 10. Traeger also collected 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Canisius (1-3) was led by freshman Brooklyn Thrash, who had her first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sisi Eleko had a team-high 17 points, and Dan Haskell (Franklinville) scored 13.

The Golden Griffins visit Colgate on Tuesday.