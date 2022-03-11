Senior-laden St. Bonaventure looks to defend Atlantic 10 title, return to NCAA Tournament

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team reached the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game each of the last two times it was played, roaring to within a buzzer beater of winning the title in 2019 and capturing the crown as the No. 1 seed in 2021.
Now starting five seniors, the Bonnies must win three games in three days to defend their title and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, knowing anything less likely marks an unsatisfying end of an era.
The Bonnies will play in the A-10 quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday in Washington, D.C.
“It’s not (like) if we don’t win the Atlantic 10 Tournament, the season’s a disappointment or their career is a disappointment,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “One game doesn’t make a season or a career. But their mindset, just like I think every team in the Atlantic 10, they want to go and win the tournament. That’s our mindset, is to go out and win.”
No. 4-seeded St. Bonaventure (20-8) will play No. 5 Saint Louis (21-10) in an A-10 Tournament quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Bona swept the regular season series with Saint Louis, winning 68-61 on the road on Feb. 11 and 83-79 at home on Valentine’s Day.
The pair of wins against the Billikens should pay dividends for the Bonnies (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who completed the season sweep in a rare back-to-back, home-and-home series that started Friday with Bona’s 68-61 win at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.
Saint Louis defeated La Salle 71-51 in a second-round game Thursday.
The Bonnies received a double bye after finishing in the top four in the regular-season conference standings.
The winner advances to the A-10 semifinals on Saturday. The championship game is Sunday. Bona likely needs to win the conference tournament and earn its automatic bid to return to the NCAA field.
“Our veteran guys have a good sense of what’s at stake,” Schmidt said. “If we lose, it’s not going to be because we’re not prepared well enough or we didn’t take it seriously enough. These guys know.”
Redshirt senior guard Jalen Adaway, a two-year starter who transferred from Miami (Ohio) in 2019, was named a first-team all-conference selection this week. Adaway leads the Bonnies with 16 points per game and averaged 6.4 rebounds per game this season.
For the second consecutive year, St. Bonaventure’s 6-foot-10 center has been named the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year.
Six-foot-10 senior forward Osun Osunniyi, the two-time A-10 defensive player of the year and a second-team all-conference pick, last week set the school record with 290 career blocks and leads the conference with 79 blocks this season. He averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.9 blocks this season. His 2.74 blocks per game rank third among all Division I players.
Senior guard Kyle Lofton, a third-team all-conference pick, averages 13 points per game and is second in the A-10 and ninth in the nation with an average of 5.9 assists per game. His 2.2 steals per game rank second in the conference.
Osunniyi and Lofton have played together since winning a national prep championship at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy in 2017-18.
They’ve played alongside senior guard Dominick Welch for their entire college careers and helped the Bonnies reach the A-10 title game as freshmen in 2018-19.
Welch averages 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
Senior guard Jaren Holmes, a three-year starter, transferred into the program from Ranger (Texas) Community College in time for the 2019-20 season.
Holmes scored a team-high 18 points in last year’s loss to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He averages 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.
Depth is a concern.
All five starters average more than 32 minutes per game and accounted for more than 89% of the team’s scoring this season, the highest percentage in the nation.
Bona is the 10th-most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.com.
“It’s much easier,” Schmidt said about starting five seniors, compared to his relatively young group in 2018-19. “Experience is such an important part of this game. When you have three games in three days like in Charleston (a tournament earlier this season), you don’t have to go over as much. You don’t have to tell them exactly what’s going on. As freshmen, they’re inexperienced. They don’t know. They’re green. You have to do so much more preparation. But with those five guys, you really don’t.
“You still have to prepare because you still have those young guys, if we need them, to go in there and help us. So the preparation is the same. It’s just that you don’t worry about those five veteran guys. They know exactly what they’re supposed to do.”
The Bonnies opened this season with five consecutive victories and were ranked as high as No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll until suffering a home loss to unranked Northern Iowa on Nov. 27.
They went more than a month without a victory, dropping consecutive games against UConn and Virginia Tech before enduring a 25-day Covid-19-related pause between December and January, then struggled to find consistency for several weeks after returning to action.
Bona had a 4-4 conference record and was seventh in the A-10 standings until closing the regular season by winning eight of its final nine games, in part because of improved defense on the perimeter.
The senior guard finished 7 for 8 from the floor and 6 for 6 on free throws, and his 20 points helped the Bonnies bounce back from a 75-66 loss Wednesday at George Mason.
The lone loss was March 1 at VCU, where Osunniyi missed the game with an ankle injury and the Bonnies were plagued by a stomach bug.
Bona is 11-0 when leading at halftime this season and has rallied for eight victories when trailing at intermission. The Bonnies have rallied from double-digit deficits to win on five occasions.