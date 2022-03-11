Senior-laden St. Bonaventure looks to defend Atlantic 10 title, return to NCAA Tournament

Osunniyi and Lofton have played together since winning a national prep championship at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy in 2017-18.

They’ve played alongside senior guard Dominick Welch for their entire college careers and helped the Bonnies reach the A-10 title game as freshmen in 2018-19.

Welch averages 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

Senior guard Jaren Holmes, a three-year starter, transferred into the program from Ranger (Texas) Community College in time for the 2019-20 season.

Holmes scored a team-high 18 points in last year’s loss to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He averages 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Depth is a concern.

All five starters average more than 32 minutes per game and accounted for more than 89% of the team’s scoring this season, the highest percentage in the nation.

Bona is the 10th-most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.com.

No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing St. Bonaventure needs to capitalize on the remainder of their schedule, including four games against teams that are in the bottom half of the 14-team Atlantic 10 Conference standings.