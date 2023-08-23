Nik McMillan is taking something he’s learned from every wide receiver in the University at Buffalo football program in the last year, and he’s applying it to how he’s preparing for this season.

Quian Williams and Justin Marshall taught McMillan about the details of the game, looking at different routes and shifts in defensive coverages.

Boobie Curry is teaching McMillan how to use his hands as a wide receiver. They pitch and catch every day. McMillan has seen improvement in how he’s catching passes.

Soon. McMillan will be one of those teammates to teach younger players such as Messiah Burch and Jeremy Yancey.

Nik McMillan, Khalil Mack shine at UB football's spring game Nik McMillan, a former Canisius High School football standout, caught a 28-yard touchdown and a 73-yard touchdown and finished 134 yards receiving to help the White team defeat the Blue team 25-7 at UB Stadium.

“I learned a lot, being around older guys,” McMillan said. “In high school, you’re around younger guys, but now you’re around older guys, learning, and they’re 22, 23. You learn more about life and about football, in general, because they’ve played football longer than I did. I’m just picking up the stuff they did and adding it to my game.”

McMillan, who played for three seasons at Canisius High before transferring to Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland for the 2021 season, is in line to become a starting wide receiver for the Bulls, who open the season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at No. 19 Wisconsin.

“I feel like I matured, a whole lot, from when I first got here,” said McMillan, who caught 97 passes for 1,902 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons of high school football in Buffalo and in Maryland. “I learned a lot. I grew as a player and a person. Growing as a person really helped me mature, as an athlete.”

McMillan redshirted and did not play last season but the departures of Marshall, Williams and Jamari Gassett after the 2022 season took away nearly two-thirds of UB’s passing-yardage production last season (3,059 yards). Marshall, a graduate transfer from Louisville, caught 64 passes for 837 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams, a senior, caught 61 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns. Gassett, who transferred to Florida A&M, caught 28 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

There’s age, but not a lot of experience or returning production in UB’s offense. Ron Cook Jr., a running back, is UB’s top returner in receiving yards (16 catches for 207 yards in 2022). Cole Harrity, a fifth-year senior who joined the Bulls as a transfer from New Mexico State prior to the 2022 season, is the top returner among the receivers, with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. The Bulls have also added Darrell Harding Jr., a graduate transfer from Duke (35 catches for 452 yards in four seasons), and anticipate more production from Curry, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Arizona before the 2022 season.

“On the outside, on the perimeter, I’m excited,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said last week. “We lose Justin Marshall, we lose Quian Williams, two big-time guys for us, love those two guys. But I’m really excited about where we are, from an athleticism standpoint, in our wide-receiver group. (Wide receivers) coach Kevin Sherman has done a phenomenal job in recruiting and developing, and I’m excited about where we are.”

The departures created an opportunity for younger players to get on-the-job training during the offseason. In UB’s spring game in April, McMillan caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns: a 28-yard pass from Gunnar Gray less than four minutes into the second quarter, and a 73-yard pass from CJ Ogbonna early in the second half.

“Nik McMillan, he was a big recruiting win,” Linguist said last week, when discussing his roster. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year, coming up.”

McMillan has worked primarily with UB’s first-team offense during the Bulls’ preseason practices.

Jump around: UB football to open season against Top 25-ranked Wisconsin The Bulls open the season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

UB will release its first depth chart next week, as it prepares to face the Badgers. McMillan is one of the players in line to become a starting wide receiver for the Bulls. He knows nothing is guaranteed, but knows what being from Buffalo and taking a prominent role with the Bulls could mean.

“That would mean a lot to me, because I feel like Buffalo, as a whole, we’re overlooked,” McMillan said. “If my name’s on that depth chart, as a starter, it just keeps putting us on the map. Like, ‘Hey, he’s from Buffalo, let’s see what they’ve got.’ That would just bring more attention to the whole city, as a whole, and not just the university.”

He also knows what being another Western New York player in UB’s starting lineup could mean.

“It means a lot, because there are people who already think we don’t have talent here,” McMillan said. “Section VI talent on the team, contributing and winning games, it shows we have talent here, too.”

PROFILE

Nik McMillan

Wide receiver

Redshirt freshman

6-foot-1, 224 pounds

Fall 2021 at Dr. Henry A. Wise (Md.): Caught 38 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Spring 2021 at Canisius High: Caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns.

Fall 2019 at Canisius: Caught 41 passes for 662 yards and five touchdowns, helped Canisius win the New York State Catholic Athletic Association championship.

UB’S top five returning WRs

Ron Cook, Jr.: 16 catches for 207 yards

Cole Harrity: 13 catches for 170 yards, touchdown

Mike Washington: 23 catches for 135 yards, touchdown

Marlyn Johnson: 17 catches for 133 yards

Boobie Curry: six catches for 73 yards