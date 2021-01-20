Second-half comeback lifts St. Bonaventure past VCU

The first half was ugly for the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team.
The second half became a resounding response by the Bonnies. As a result, a once lopsided game turned into a competitive Atlantic 10 Conference affair that went in St. Bonaventure’s favor.
In a 70-54 win against VCU on Wednesday at the Reilly Center in Allegany, the Bonnies trailed by 15 points at the half, after Hason Ward’s free throws at the end of the first half. But they roared back in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a 45-43 lead on a dunk by Osun Osunniyi less than six minutes into the second half, and limited VCU to 5-of-26 shooting in the second half.
The win also gave the Bonnies sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10, ahead of UMass (4-1).
Dominick Welch led the Bonnies (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10) with 19 points, and Jaren Holmes added 18.
Bones Hyland led VCU (10-4, 7-2) with 16 points.
The Rams took a 7-2 lead four minutes into the first half, partially on account of being able to contain the Bonnies on the boards. While Bona and VCU combined to shoot 4 for 14 in the first four minutes, VCU limited the Bonnies to two rebounds in that opening span. The Rams also used a 9-3 run to open their lead to 19-10 on KeShawn Curry’s free throws at the 11-minute mark.
Bona cut VCU's lead to 21-16 inside the 9-minute mark on Welch's 3-pointer, but the Rams answered on back-to-back shots by Levi Stockard, to take a 25-16 lead with less than eight minutes left in the half.
The Bonnies cut VCU’s lead to six twice in the final six minutes of the first half, but the Rams opened their lead to 10 points with 5:30 left.
Jalen Adaway’s dunk with 2:49 left in the half cut VCU’s lead to 31-25, but in the final 1:12, Hyland single-handedly opened VCU's lead from 32-25 to 38-25 on a pair of 3-pointers, and Ward hit a pair of free throws at the end of the half after he was fouled by Welch to give the Rams a 40-25 lead at the half.
Then, the Bonnies flipped the script of the game in the second half. The Bonnies opened the second half with an 18-3 run, with Osun Osunniyi’s dunk tying the game at 43-43 5:07 into the half, and Osunniyi’s dunk less than a minute later gave Bona a 45-43 lead, its first lead since the start of the game, when it led 2-1.
Vince Williams’s 3-pointer for VCU tied the game at 51-51 at 11:15, part of a 5-for-17 shooting effort by the Rams in the first 12 minutes of the half, but the Bonnies maintained at least a 1-point lead for the next five minutes, opening it to 59-53 on Welch’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left.