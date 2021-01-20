Second-half comeback lifts St. Bonaventure past VCU

Bona cut VCU's lead to 21-16 inside the 9-minute mark on Welch's 3-pointer, but the Rams answered on back-to-back shots by Levi Stockard, to take a 25-16 lead with less than eight minutes left in the half.

The Bonnies cut VCU’s lead to six twice in the final six minutes of the first half, but the Rams opened their lead to 10 points with 5:30 left.

Jalen Adaway’s dunk with 2:49 left in the half cut VCU’s lead to 31-25, but in the final 1:12, Hyland single-handedly opened VCU's lead from 32-25 to 38-25 on a pair of 3-pointers, and Ward hit a pair of free throws at the end of the half after he was fouled by Welch to give the Rams a 40-25 lead at the half.

Then, the Bonnies flipped the script of the game in the second half. The Bonnies opened the second half with an 18-3 run, with Osun Osunniyi’s dunk tying the game at 43-43 5:07 into the half, and Osunniyi’s dunk less than a minute later gave Bona a 45-43 lead, its first lead since the start of the game, when it led 2-1.

Vince Williams’s 3-pointer for VCU tied the game at 51-51 at 11:15, part of a 5-for-17 shooting effort by the Rams in the first 12 minutes of the half, but the Bonnies maintained at least a 1-point lead for the next five minutes, opening it to 59-53 on Welch’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left.

