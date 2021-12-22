Scott Hitchon scores 28 points as Canisius beats FGCU in overtime

The good vibes from a win against a crosstown rival carried over into the final nonconference game of the calendar year for the Canisius men’s basketball team.

The Golden Griffins used their scoring touch from behind the 3-point line in the opening minutes, then opened their lead to as many as 21 points in the early moments of the second half in a 97-90 win in overtime against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday at the Koessler Athletic Center.

However, the Griffs had to hold off an attempt at a rally by the Eagles, who cut that 21-point deficit to six midway through the second half, then took a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

After Akrum Ahemed’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime with the score tied 81-81, the Griffs scored the first eight points of the extra session, including a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Henderson and Scott Hitchon, and made eight of their final 10 free throws down the stretch in overtime.

Hitchon led Canisius (4-9) with 28 points and made six 3-pointers.

Tavian Dunn-Martin led FGCU (10-4) with 30 points.