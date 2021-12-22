Scott Hitchon scores 28 points as Canisius beats FGCU in overtime

The good vibes from a win against a crosstown rival carried over into the final nonconference game of the calendar year for the Canisius men’s basketball team.
The Golden Griffins used their scoring touch from behind the 3-point line in the opening minutes, then opened their lead to as many as 21 points in the early moments of the second half in a 97-90 win in overtime against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday at the Koessler Athletic Center.
However, the Griffs had to hold off an attempt at a rally by the Eagles, who cut that 21-point deficit to six midway through the second half, then took a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation.
After Akrum Ahemed’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime with the score tied 81-81, the Griffs scored the first eight points of the extra session, including a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Henderson and Scott Hitchon, and made eight of their final 10 free throws down the stretch in overtime.
Hitchon led Canisius (4-9) with 28 points and made six 3-pointers.
Tavian Dunn-Martin led FGCU (10-4) with 30 points.
The Griffs notched the win without two of their key players for the second time in as many games. Malek Green, Canisius’ leading scorer (16.5 points per game), was not in the lineup for the second straight game, due to Covid-19 protocols. Jacco Fritz, a 6-foot-10 forward from the Netherlands, missed his third straight game recovering from an ankle injury he sustained nearly two weeks ago during practice.
The Griffs took a 12-4 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes, all on 3-pointers, including three by Scott Hitchon. However, FGCU used an 8-0 run to tie the game 12-12 in the next two minutes, building scoring chances off transitions. The Griffs shot 0 for 3 in that span.
FGCU set an early tone inside, too, scoring 10 points in the paint to Canisius’ two, but the Griffs held a 14-12 lead until Caleb Catto hit a 3-pointer seven minutes in.
But the Griffs continued their touch at the perimeter, opening their lead to 22-15 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Hitchon and Jordan Henderson two minutes later. The Eagles went without a successful shot for more than six minutes, and Canisius led 24-15 before Austin Richie’s 3-pointer with less than seven minutes left in the half.
The Griffs led by as many as 18 points in the final four minutes of the first half and held a 40-27 lead at halftime.
Canisius maintained at least a 12-point lead early in the second half before the Eagles pieced together a 7-0 run that cut the Griffs’ lead to 51-37.
After a media timeout, Ahamadou Fofana’s 3-pointer opened Canisius’ lead back to 17, but about seven minutes into the half, the Eagles cut what was once a 51-30 lead for the Griffs down to nine points when Kevin Samuel’s shot made it 55-46. However, he was unable to complete the three-point play after he was fouled by Hitchon.
On the next possession, though, Fofana’s jumper just beat the shot clock buzzer, and the Griffs opened their lead back to 12.
FGCU, though, cut the lead to 57-50 nine minutes in on Cyrus Largie’s layup. Then, with 7:38 left, Samuel brought the Eagles within five, closing the gap to 62-57. Less than a minute later, Matt Halvorsen’s 3-pointer brought the Eagles within four at 64-60.
With 5:58 left, Tavion Dunn-Martin made three free throws to bring the Eagles within one at 64-63 after he was fouled by Armon Harried.
A turnover by the Griffs resulted in Largie tying the game at 69-69 with 3:30 left, and Caleb Catto’s free throws gave the Eagles a 71-69 lead less than 30 seconds later.
Then, with 1:56 left, Dunn-Martin’s back-to-back baskets gave the Eagles a 78-74 lead, and after Hitchon’s free throws brought the Griffs within two with one minute left, Dunn-Martin hit a pair of free throws after he was fouled by Fofana with 46.1 seconds left.
After Halvorsen missed the second shot on a pair of free throws, Ahemed’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left tied the game at 81-81.
MAAC to review Covid-19 forfeit policy
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that its current forfeit policy for basketball is in effect, even as Covid-19 case numbers across the country continue to rise and the virus continues to impact college basketball programs.
However, in a statement Wednesday, the MAAC said its committee on athletic administration will meet Jan. 5 to review its current forfeit policy. The current policy states that if a team cannot be fielded for a game due to Covid-19 issues, it results in a forfeit that will not be rescheduled.
The MAAC currently has 16 men’s basketball games (including five nonconference games) and 10 women’s basketball games scheduled between Wednesday and Jan. 5, including the Canisius men’s game against FGCU.
According to a Buffalo News database, more than 74 programs have been impacted by Covid-19 issues since Dec. 15, whether it is due to positive cases, Covid-19 protocols or game cancellations.
With the spike in cases, cancellations and pauses due to the virus, the Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 conferences have modified their forfeit policies, while other conferences are in the process of reviewing their forfeit policies for this season.