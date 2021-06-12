Sam Hyman becomes second All-American in NCCC men's golf history

Sam Hyman became the second NJCAA Division III All-American men's golfer in Niagara County Community College history by finishing 13th at the Division III championships Friday at the Chautauqua Golf Club.

He joins Shane Helbig (Niagara Wheatfield), who was an All-American in 2016.

Hyman shot 79 in the final round Friday, following rounds of 76, 76 and 82 for a total of 313. Minnesota State Tech's Wyatt Blomseth had a total of 291 after a final round 72.

As a team, NCCC was fifth with a total of 1,324. Sandhills won the national title with a total of 1,197.

Murphy Lang (Roy-Hart) was 24th (327), followed by Fred Waterman in 31st place (337) and Cameron Cswaykus tied for 36th (347).