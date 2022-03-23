Saint Peter's athletic director Rachelle Paul goes from Buffalo to the Sweet 16

As Rachelle Paul finished her senior year at Canisius College in 2003, she had a few ideas as to what she wanted to do with her future. At one point, she wanted to be Katie Couric, the journalism mogul and television anchor.
Then she decided she wanted to be a physical education teacher, to interact with school-aged students and teach them the benefits of exercise and organized sports.
Ultimately she found her niche when she was a graduate student in Canisius’ sport administration program during the 2003-04 school year. Little did she know that when she chose to enter athletic administration nearly two decades ago, she and her current athletic department would be square in the middle of the spotlight of the NCAA Tournament.
Paul – née Held – is in her third year as the athletic director at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J. If you didn’t know Saint Peter’s before last week, you likely found out who the Peacocks were after their stunning upset of No. 2 Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saint Patrick’s Day. Then the No. 15-seed Peacocks knocked off No. 7 Murray State two nights later in Indianapolis.
Somewhere inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Paul was in disbelief. Less than a week later, she’s still in awe that the Peacocks are preparing for the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s faces third-seed Purdue at 7:09 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and the winner advances to the Elite Eight on Sunday.
“Honestly, the word I’ve used is ‘outrageous,’ ” Paul told The News on Tuesday. “It feels very surreal. I’m still back at the MAAC Tournament, and it hasn’t even hit me that we won it. Two weeks out from that, and we’re peaking into the Sweet 16.”
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/y1qrHWv18O— rachelle paul (@rah20) March 20, 2022
How she learned to sweat the small details
Named the athletic director at Saint Peter’s in November 2019, Paul has spent the majority of her career in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, either as an athlete, a student or as an administrator. A 1999 Williamsville East graduate, she played soccer and lacrosse at Canisius, earned a degree in communications in 2003 and earned her master’s degree in 2004. She also was a part of the AmeriCorps’ athletes in service program and worked at Riverside High School.
While in a class at Canisius, she listened as Kelly Cruttenden – now the University at Buffalo’s associate athletic director for compliance – spoke about day-to-day work in a university compliance office.
Paul remembers how her classmates mostly wore blank faces as Cruttenden discussed the specifics of her role. Paul, though, was fascinated.
Forget being the next on-air personality at NBC, or the next lacrosse coach at Williamsville East. Paul decided she wanted to be the person who explained the rules to coaches, administrators and athletes, or to say, “Let’s do this within the scope of rules so that you can achieve your goal.”
She spent the 2004-05 school year in a compliance fellowship with the MAAC offices in New Jersey. After two years with the Northeast Conference as an assistant commissioner and senior women’s administrator, she returned to Canisius as the athletic department’s compliance director from March 2008 to April of 2012.
For Canisius’ athletic programs to follow the rules, Paul had to know the details of NCAA rules and guidelines, and had communicate those clearly to coaches and administrators. Sometimes it involved sweating the small details, or flat-out saying no, but by also saying, “we have to do this within the realm of the rules, or we will be penalized.”
At Monmouth University, Paul served as associate athletics director/student development and SWA from April 2012 to August 2015. She became the senior associate athletics director, SWA and deputy Title IX coordinator at Seton Hall University in August 2015, before she became the leader of the Saint Peter’s athletic department in late 2019.
“At Canisius, I really learned the importance of building quality relationships,” she said. “Compliance is a very fine line, in having a relationship with coaches. You need coaches to respect what you’re doing, and the answers you’re giving them. If not, they’re going to reach out to other people, or they’re going to do what they want to do.”
Support Local Journalism
'Everyone is rooting for Saint Peter's'
Paul is part of a major athletic triumph at Saint Peter's. It's extra satisfying after the last two years, a period in which Paul, like so many other athletic administrators, had to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on college athletic programs.
Saint Peters’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 has drawn plenty of attention to the Jesuit school in Jersey City, N.J., with an enrollment of about 2,400 students.
As the brackets were unveiled Sunday night for the two tournaments, it was easy to spot some of the coaches, players and administrators who have ties to Buffalo and Western New York.
“I’m the athletic director, but I don’t feel I can take the credit for the product the men’s basketball team is putting on the floor,” Paul said. “I give them so much credit. Saint Peter’s, for people who are familiar with it, know the challenges we face here. John Calipari’s salary is eight times the size of my entire operating budget!
“But these young men chose to come to Saint Peter’s, they travel to other places and see what other men’s basketball programs have and get. They put in the work, they show up for each other and I give them so much credit, and give the staff and coach Sha (Shaheen Holloway) so much credit for the leadership and the culture he has built.”
After the win against Kentucky, Peacocks guard Daryl Banks III was asked what the game meant for the program.
“It’s huge,” Banks said. “Putting Jersey City on the map, in New Jersey, we come from a small state. A lot of people probably don't even know who we are. It's huge for our school and everybody back home.”
The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team’s Twitter account got verified after its upset of Kentucky. Pete the Peacock, the school’s fluffy teal mascot, has drawn a new legion of fans. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City renamed its Light Rail Lager as “Busted Bracket,” in honor of the Peacocks’ upset of Kentucky.
Paul said merchandise and apparel companies have contacted Saint Peter’s to create T-shirts. Name, image and likeness opportunities have emerged for the Peacocks’ athletes. Application inquiries to the Saint Peter’s admissions office have risen. The university’s website crashed Thursday night, due to the high volume of web traffic. According to Google Trends, Google searches for Saint Peter’s spiked around 9 p.m. on March 17, then spiked again at around 10 p.m. March 19 – right around the final minutes of the wins against Kentucky and Murray State.
It will also pay financial dividends to the MAAC. Multiple reports project the conference to earn at least $4 million in NCAA money to be distributed to its member schools over the next six years from the Peacocks’ wins against Kentucky and Murray State. Each conference earns a unit for every game its team or teams play in the NCAA Tournament, so the equivalent of Saint Peters' run so far is two units.
“Everyone is rooting for Saint Peter’s because when we win, everyone wins!” Paul said, laughing.
“You can’t put a value or a number, though, on the exposure the university is getting, nationally or globally.”
But, she said, there’s a certain pride in being from Buffalo, being a product of a MAAC athletic program and representing the conference in an event that unites the country – and puts the spotlight on schools like Loyola-Chicago, Davidson and Saint Peter’s, whose basketball programs have produced stunning upsets of some of college basketball’s top programs.
“It’s something I can’t even put into words, the feeling,” Paul said. “It’s my alma mater, in Canisius. It’s my hometown. It’s the places I’ve worked in this conference. I feel such a tremendous amount of pride. I’m sitting here at Saint Peter’s and representing our league in this incredible tournament, and my connection to this league is so strong.
“My connection to all these people we are representing is really, really an incredible feeling.”