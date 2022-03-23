Saint Peter's athletic director Rachelle Paul goes from Buffalo to the Sweet 16

As Rachelle Paul finished her senior year at Canisius College in 2003, she had a few ideas as to what she wanted to do with her future. At one point, she wanted to be Katie Couric, the journalism mogul and television anchor.

Then she decided she wanted to be a physical education teacher, to interact with school-aged students and teach them the benefits of exercise and organized sports.

Ultimately she found her niche when she was a graduate student in Canisius’ sport administration program during the 2003-04 school year. Little did she know that when she chose to enter athletic administration nearly two decades ago, she and her current athletic department would be square in the middle of the spotlight of the NCAA Tournament.

Paul – née Held – is in her third year as the athletic director at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J. If you didn’t know Saint Peter’s before last week, you likely found out who the Peacocks were after their stunning upset of No. 2 Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saint Patrick’s Day. Then the No. 15-seed Peacocks knocked off No. 7 Murray State two nights later in Indianapolis.