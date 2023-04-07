Rachelle Paul, the athletic director at Saint Peter's University and a Canisius College graduate, has been named to the NCAA's Division I men's basketball committee.

Paul is in her fourth year as the Saint Peter's athletic director and is the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference administrator to be named to the Division I men's basketball committee, which serves as the primary governing entity for the sport and administers the Division I championship, including the selection and seeding of the 68-team tournament.

Saint Peter's gained national attention because of the NCAA Tournament; the Peacocks won the MAAC Tournament in 2022 and reached the Elite Eight.

Paul is one of two new additions to the 12-member committee, along with Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson.

Paul is a 2003 Canisius graduate and a 1999 Williamsville East High School graduate who played lacrosse and soccer for the Golden Griffins. She also earned a master's degree from Canisius.

Paul has been in athletic administration for more than 15 years, including roles as senior associate athletics director, senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator at Seton Hall University. She also worked in athletic administration at Monmouth University, Canisius, the Northeast Conference and the MAAC.

Her term on the committee begins in September and runs through August 2028.