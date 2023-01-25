 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Joseph's women run past St. Bonaventure

Saint Joseph’s went on an 18-6 run in the first quarter and cruised to a 92-61 victory over St. Bonaventure in Philadelphia.

The Hawks (15-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10) led 27-13 after one quarter and 55-29 at halftime.

Bona (4-19, 1-7) was led by I’yanna Lops’ 21 points and co-team high five rebounds. Nikki Oppenheimer added 17 points and four assists. Kaitlyn Parker added five rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s was led by Talya Brugler’s 18 points. Mackenzie Smith scored 15 points and Laura Ziegler had 14.

The Bonnies will return to action Saturday at 2 p.m. when it plays La Salle, also in Philadelphia.

