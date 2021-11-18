Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four

As a mechanical engineering student at Northwestern University, Kayla Blas wants to help people, but doesn’t mind doing the behind-the-scenes work to help impact the lives of others.
As a midfielder for Northwestern’s field hockey team, she’s stepped into a major role for the Wildcats, who will play in the NCAA Division I Final Four this weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“I’m a link between the forwards and the defense on our team, and there’s a lot of communication, a lot of talking and a lot of trust in my teammates in front of me and behind me,” said Blas, who grew up in Pendleton and played field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse at Sacred Heart.
The Wildcats will face Harvard at 3 p.m. Friday in a national semifinal game at the University of Michigan’s Phyllis Ocker Field. The winner will face either Maryland or Liberty for the national championship at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“To play in a Final Four, it’s pretty amazing," Blas said Wednesday. "It’s definitely a goal we set at the beginning of the season, and we’ve worked for this since the beginning of August. All of our hard work and our team chemistry has really fueled us.”
Blas has scored two goals and has 10 assists in 19 games for the Wildcats, who play in the Big Ten Conference, considered one of the top college field hockey conferences in the nation. The Wildcats (16-5) are the No. 7 team in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches top 25 poll, the No. 7 team in the country in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index, and one of six Big Ten teams in the top 10 of the most recent RPI.
“Playing top-ranked opponents weekend after weekend after weekend, we knew we could hang with them and outplay them and put them away at the end,” said Blas, who was The Buffalo News' 2017-18 Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. “That helped us make our push in the playoffs.”
The Wildcats lost to Michigan, 3-2 in a shootout in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, but earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern upset defending national champion North Carolina, 2-0, last week in a first-round game, then defeated Big Ten regular-season champion Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the national tournament, 1-0 in the second round Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
“We started out with one of the toughest paths to the Final Four,” said Blas, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in field hockey this season. “We had to play UNC first, and that was no easy feat, to beat the national champions. Facing Iowa was such a big motivator. We didn’t win the Big Ten, and with that game, it was what we were here to do. Now, we’re excited to play someone new in the NCAA Tournament.”
When Blas plays Friday in a national semifinal game, Mary Achramovitch and Kristina Geschwender, two of her former teachers and coaches from Sacred Heart, will be in the stands in Ann Arbor, about a five and a half hour drive from Buffalo.
“That is going to be amazing,” Blas said. “I haven’t been able to see them or talk to them much, but knowing that they’ll be here to watch this, I’ll get to see the people who shaped me and helped me get here. And I’m glad that it’s driveable for them!”