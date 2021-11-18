Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four

“Playing top-ranked opponents weekend after weekend after weekend, we knew we could hang with them and outplay them and put them away at the end,” said Blas, who was The Buffalo News' 2017-18 Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. “That helped us make our push in the playoffs.”

The Wildcats lost to Michigan, 3-2 in a shootout in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, but earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern upset defending national champion North Carolina, 2-0, last week in a first-round game, then defeated Big Ten regular-season champion Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the national tournament, 1-0 in the second round Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

“We started out with one of the toughest paths to the Final Four,” said Blas, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in field hockey this season. “We had to play UNC first, and that was no easy feat, to beat the national champions. Facing Iowa was such a big motivator. We didn’t win the Big Ten, and with that game, it was what we were here to do. Now, we’re excited to play someone new in the NCAA Tournament.”

When Blas plays Friday in a national semifinal game, Mary Achramovitch and Kristina Geschwender, two of her former teachers and coaches from Sacred Heart, will be in the stands in Ann Arbor, about a five and a half hour drive from Buffalo.

“That is going to be amazing,” Blas said. “I haven’t been able to see them or talk to them much, but knowing that they’ll be here to watch this, I’ll get to see the people who shaped me and helped me get here. And I’m glad that it’s driveable for them!”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.