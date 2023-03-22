FARGO, N.D. – Ryan Johnson walked through LECOM Harborcenter as a Buffalo Sabres prospect in the summer and took inventory of his surroundings. As he catalogued the nooks and crannies of the Sabres' practice rink, he noticed another logo: the Golden Griffin of Canisius College.

A few months later, the first-round Sabres draft pick and his teammates at Minnesota prepare to face the team whose logo jumped out at Johnson. The Golden Gophers (26-9-1), the top seed in the 16-team NCAA Tournament, face Canisius (20-18-3) at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Scheels Arena.

How one photo helped spark Canisius hockey to this year's NCAA Tournament As Canisius heads to the NCAA Tournament, senior defenseman David Melaragni has thought about how a loss to AIC two years ago in the Atlantic Hockey tournament impacted his team and the future of the program. “I can visualize it in my head,” Melaragni said. “A lot.”

“I did not expect that,” Johnson said.

There are more than 360 college basketball teams at the NCAA Division I level, but only 60 Division I college hockey teams. Canisius doesn’t have the same prominence as well-known hockey programs such as Minnesota and North Dakota, but in Fargo – in Scheels Arena – there’s some recognition, particularly in Minnesota’s locker room.

Johnson and Aaron Huglen are Sabres draft picks who spent a long weekend in Buffalo as part of the Sabres’ development camp in July at LECOM Harborcenter, the home rink of the Golden Griffins.

“You never know how the season’s going to go, but this is going to be fun,” Huglen said. “Knowing it’s a team from Buffalo, it’s going to be a good match, for sure.

“Just from being drafted by Buffalo, I knew of them. They’re going to be an older team, so we need to play a strong game and be physical.”

The Sabres selected Johnson, a senior defenseman, at No. 31 in the first round of the 2019 entry draft. The Sabres selected Huglen, a sophomore forward, at No. 102 in the fourth round that year.

“With Aaron, we definitely have that connection – where, the first time I went to development camp, he’s one of the guys I was hanging around,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even really know him, yet. Now, being on the same team, that was a fun experience with him at development camp last summer.”

Johnson and Huglen have kept in contact with the Sabres over the course of the season, using what they learned at development camps and applying it to their program at Minnesota.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“I learned the diversity and the competitiveness of all these players who are coming from all over the world,” Johnson said. “And they’re all very talented and very skilled. The professional aspect, too, of how much work is involved on those guys, how many resources they have. And seeing the way they go about their business, too, as an organization. It was cool to see the culture and the style and how they have a lot of nutritionists, and weight people and people who work out with them on the ice.”

Many messages: By the time Canisius faces off against Minnesota, Griffs coach Trevor Large may have finally cleaned out his voicemail and text messages. He estimated that he received at least 150 text messages Saturday night after the Griffs beat Holy Cross for the Atlantic Hockey championship, and that it took at least 12 hours to respond to everyone.

“And I was committed to doing that,” Large said.

The messages came from former Griffs, including Cory Conacher and Lancaster’s Dylan McLaughlin. The most surprising message Large received, though, came from Jami Virtanen, who played for the Griffs during the 2020-21 season, but returned to Finland after one season.

“We left on great terms,” Large said. “All of the sudden, you’re getting those text messages, from a guy like that, who was only here for a year, but we were able to build a strong relationship, enough to get that text message. That’s a great one.”

Planes, trains, automobiles: The three Minnesota schools in the Fargo regional have an advantage over Canisius: Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are within a five-hour drive of Fargo.

“For us, to be able to have our bus driver that’s been driving us around the entire season be the guy that’s bussing us up here, there’s a familiarity with that and a comfort,” said Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings, whose campus is a 4 1/2-hour drive from Scheels Arena. “We’ve had players that have played in this building. We’ve had coaches that have coached in this building. It’s something that we know. That idea of getting on a bus was a little simpler for us.”

Canisius flew Tuesday to Fargo and landed just before a snowstorm hit the area and dropped at least five inches on Fargo and Moorhead, Minn.

Who’s who in Fargo: A few familiar names are dotted among the rosters of Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State.

At Minnesota, John and Luke Mittelstadt are freshmen for the Golden Gophers and the younger brothers of Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt. You might recognize a former NHLer on head coach Bob Motzko’s staff: Paul Martin was a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks from 2003-18, and is a graduate manager who is working towards a master’s degree at Minnesota. Logan Cooley, a forward for the Gophers, is the younger brother of former Niagara University forward Eric Cooley. Jimmy Snuggerud, a forward for the Gophers, is the son of former Sabres right winger Dave Snuggerud.

At St. Cloud State, Grant Cruikshank is a forward and the son of U.S. Olympian Bonnie Blair, the most decorated American women’s speedskater (she won five Olympic gold medals and one bronze), and Dave Cruikshank, a four-time Olympic speedskater and a skating coach for college and professional hockey players.