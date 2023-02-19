ALLEGANY – All was lost for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team midway through the second half of Sunday’s game against George Washington.

Scribbles in my notepad when GW was seemingly cruising to a double-digit win:

Bona down 18 (48-30) before under-12 TV timeout. … Bona’s season peaked in its win over Dayton. … The Bonnies’ offense is broken. … Why doesn’t big man Chad Venning get more touches? … Whew, this team can’t shoot. … Biggest cheer from student section was when a free pizza was handed out. … Students started leaving with 3:17 left.

But then, just as suddenly, all was won for the Bonnies.

Scribbles in my notepad when St. Bonaventure took a four-point lead with 42.1 seconds in overtime:

Guard Daryl Banks III didn’t stop shooting. … The basketball went right to Kyrell Luc on his jumper to force overtime. … The Bonnies’ 76-74 lead was their first since 9-8. … What a collapse by GW. … These officials’ replay reviews are mind-numbing. … Ugh, what a bad finish.

George Washington escaped with an 83-81 win at the Reilly Center, extending the Bonnies' losing streak to four games.

St. Bonaventure drops 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington, dips in Atlantic 10 standings An 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington on Sunday at the Reilly Center dropped the Bonnies further down the Atlantic 10 standings, with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

“It’s almost like they won, then we won and then we gave it back to them,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said.

It was exactly like that, which is exactly why this can only be labeled as a disappointing setback.

The first half was disappointing (8 for 33 shooting!). Most of the second half was disappointing (GW led by 11 with 2:20 remaining!). And the finish was disappointing (fouling a three-point shooter with under three seconds left!).

That kind of afternoon for the Bonnies.

That kind of February for the Bonnies.

That kind of season for the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Most of the league is evenly matched – entering Sunday, seven teams had 7-8 losses – that the result is decided by the macro (which team can at least shoot OK) and the micro (making key free throws).

George Washington forced the Bonnies into 38.2% shooting, and James Bishop IV hit all three free throws with 2.2 seconds after Bona’s Moses Flowers missed a one-and-one with 42 seconds that would have stretched the lead to five or six points.

Things looked so positive on Feb. 4, when Bona beat Dayton 68-59 to improve to 7-4 in the league and rightly had designs on maybe a double-bye in the tournament. But then it stopped playing defense. LaSalle shot 51.9% in a 76-70 win. Fordham shot 50% in a 78-63 win (and it wasn’t that close). And GW shot 50.9%. The Bonnies lost each game.

Bona allowed 50% or better just three times in its first 24 games … but three of its last four.

“We’re allowing too much penetration and we’re not as connected as we need to be,” Schmidt said. “We did force 19 turnovers so we’re doing something right, but they’re getting into the lane and we’re giving up too many easy shots.”

Shouldn’t a team be connected by Month 5 and Game 28 of the season?

Maybe turning over the rotation via the transfer portal was simply too big of a task for this group. If they stick around, valuable lessons from 2022-23 can be applied to 2023-24. But for the time being, more pain could be in the offing.

The Bonnies wrap up the regular season against Davidson and UMass on the road, sandwiching a home game against Saint Joseph’s. This is the time of the year – late February and the first few days of March – when teams go big picture and shift into a higher gear before the conference tournament. They fine tune. They try some different sets offensively. They fiddle with the rotation. The Bonnies have three chances to do so.

Photos: St. Bonaventure basketball falls to George Washington in overtime The St. Bonaventure Bonnies mounted a late comeback but a foul with seconds left gave the George Washington Colonials a 83-81 win. Here are ph…

“We don’t look it as three games,” Schmidt said. “We turn the page. We have the 24-hour rule and we get ready for Davidson and try and win the next game. That’s the mindset.”

Very well, but if things don’t turn around, the Bonnies’ mindset when they travel to Brooklyn will be needing to win, gulp, as many as five games in six days.

The Bonnies have been the A10’s fifth seed or better in every conference tournament since 2016.

As they trudged off the court, their come-from-behind win turned into a come-from-ahead loss, the Bonnies were tied for ninth with Saint Joseph’s. If they don’t pick it up, they could be ticketed for the dreaded Play-In Day when the building will be 85% empty (90% if the coaches, players and cheerleaders aren’t counted) and the match-ups will be Nos. 10 vs. 15, 12 vs. 13 and 11 vs. 14, the kind of territory that should be unacceptable for this program.

“We have to play with more emotion and more energy and play harder, really,” said Banks, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half/overtime. “That’s when we win, when we do all those things.”

It’s time to start doing those things from the opening jump.