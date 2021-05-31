Rout of Texas team keeps NCCC alive in nationals

A walk to Cole Laskowski (St. Mary's Lancaster) started the rally. NCCC had seven hits in the inning, including an RBI double by Stuckey, an RBI single by Lance Baldensperger, a double by Jason Battaglia (Williamsville North), a two-run double by O'Bryan and a two-run single by Evans.

Freshman right-hander Clifton Genge, from Rush-Henrietta in the Rochester area, allowed three runs in the top of the fifth before Austin Mann (Williamsville North) came on to get the final out. NCCC kept the lead at 10 runs to invoke the mercy rule. Genge allowed two hits, five walks and struck out three.

O'Bryan, a senior from Syracuse, scored three runs and drove in three while going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Stuckey, a freshman from Port Allegany, Pa., was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Evans was 2 for 4 and Brazier was 2 for 3. Overall, NCCC had 13 hits and drew nine walks.

NCCC will face the winner of Monday's elimination game between St. Cloud, Minn., Tech and Oakton, Va., CC in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Cloud defeated NCCC, 4-1, in an opening-round game that began Saturday night was suspended because of rain and completed on Sunday morning.

Tyler faces RCSJ-Gloucester in the winners bracket on Monday night.

NCCC seems to be in good shape as far as pitcher availability because No. 2 starter Chad Gartland has not yet been used in the playoffs.

