Rout of Texas team keeps NCCC alive in nationals

Cal Brazier started the rout with a three-run homer in the first inning and an eight-run bottom of the fourth carried Niagara County Community College to a 14-4 triumph in five innings over Coastal Bend on Sunday to stay in contention for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III championship at Pioneer Field in Greeneville, Tenn.
Coach Matt Clingersmith's Thunderwolves (32-10) staved off elimination with the victory over the South Region champion from Beeville, Texas. Coastal Bend had upset another Texas powerhouse, Tyler, in regional play. Tyler made the nationals anyway as the No. 2 seed despite the loss then defeated Coastal, 6-5, on Sunday. It was the seventh time the Texas rivals had met this season.
Brazier, a freshman first baseman from Oshawa, Ont., drove a pitch from Coastal starter Jacob Bryant over the center field fence after walks to Scottie Bryant and Chris Tani in the first inning. That brought on Justin Gomez, the second of four pitchers used by the Texas team.
NCCC added a run in the second when Tani scored on a wild pitch. The Thunderwolves made it 6-0 with two runs in the third. Howard Stuckey reached on a single to short, O'Bryan doubled to score Stuckey, then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Cani.
After Coastal Bend scored its first run in the top of the fourth without a hit, NCCC broke it open with its eight-run inning.
A walk to Cole Laskowski (St. Mary's Lancaster) started the rally. NCCC had seven hits in the inning, including an RBI double by Stuckey, an RBI single by Lance Baldensperger, a double by Jason Battaglia (Williamsville North), a two-run double by O'Bryan and a two-run single by Evans.
Freshman right-hander Clifton Genge, from Rush-Henrietta in the Rochester area, allowed three runs in the top of the fifth before Austin Mann (Williamsville North) came on to get the final out. NCCC kept the lead at 10 runs to invoke the mercy rule. Genge allowed two hits, five walks and struck out three.
O'Bryan, a senior from Syracuse, scored three runs and drove in three while going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Stuckey, a freshman from Port Allegany, Pa., was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Evans was 2 for 4 and Brazier was 2 for 3. Overall, NCCC had 13 hits and drew nine walks.
NCCC will face the winner of Monday's elimination game between St. Cloud, Minn., Tech and Oakton, Va., CC in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Cloud defeated NCCC, 4-1, in an opening-round game that began Saturday night was suspended because of rain and completed on Sunday morning.
Tyler faces RCSJ-Gloucester in the winners bracket on Monday night.
NCCC seems to be in good shape as far as pitcher availability because No. 2 starter Chad Gartland has not yet been used in the playoffs.