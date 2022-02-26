Roundup: Jalen Adaway's jumper helps give St. Bonaventure men seventh straight win

Jalen Adaway made a jump shot with 38 seconds remaining in the game and Dominick Welch canned a free throw with 10 seconds left to give St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team a 54-52 Atlantic-10 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday in Philadelphia.
The Bonnies (19-7, 11-4 A-10) will carry a seven-game win streak into their 8:30 p.m. meeting at VCU in Richmond on Tuesday.
Bona trailed 47-41 with 10:07 left in the second half when Kyle Lofton made a jumper and Welch drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 47-46. The game remained nip and tuck the rest of the way.
Adaway led the Bonnies with 14 points. Lofton had 12 points and eight rebounds and Welch finished with 11 points. Jaren Holmes had six assists.
Taylor Funk led Saint Joseph’s (10-17, 4-12) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hall scored 16 points and Erik Reynolds III had 10.
UB women cruise
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive game with an 82-64 victory at Kent State on Saturday.
The Bulls (20-8, 14-4 Mid-American Conference) will finish their conference schedule next week, playing at Akron at 7 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Bowling Green at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 28 points and Summer Hemphill had a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Loren Christie scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
UB led 19-14 after one period and blew the game open in the second quarter. Fair scored seven points during a 15-5 run to push the lead to 34-19 and Hemphill had five in a closing 8-2 run as the Bulls took a 44-24 lead at halftime.
Niagara tops Canisius
Olivia Mason’s free throw with 35 seconds left broke a tie score and Aly Haar, Angel Parker and Aaliyah Parker made free throws down the stretch to lead Niagara to an 82-78 women’s basketball home victory over Canisius.
The Purple Eagles (12-14, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) will wrap up conference play against Iona at 2 p.m. Thursday while the Golden Griffins (4-23, 2-16) will face Iona at 1 p.m. Saturday in their regular-season finale.
The game was close throughout, with Canisius holding a 42-37 lead at halftime. Niagara cut the lead to 61-59 by the end of the third quarter.
Angel Parker scored 22 points to lead the Purple Eagles. Aaliyah Parker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Haar and Kyra Grimshaw each added 12 points.
Athina Alexa scored a game-high 23 points for the Golden Griffins. Dani Haskell had 20 points, and Shaunae Brown and Erika Joseph each scored 13 points. Kayla Jackson grabbed 14 rebounds.
Bona women fall
Asianae Johnson scored a game-high 23 points but it wasn’t enough as St. Bonaventure lost 61-50 to George Mason in an Atlantic 10 game at Reilly Center.
The Bonnies (12-15, 4-12 A-10) will take a six-game losing streak into the Atlantic 10 tournament, which begins Wednesday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. The Patriots are 9-18, 3-12.
Tori Harris scored 15 points for St. Bonaventure.