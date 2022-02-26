Roundup: Jalen Adaway's jumper helps give St. Bonaventure men seventh straight win

Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 28 points and Summer Hemphill had a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Loren Christie scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.

UB led 19-14 after one period and blew the game open in the second quarter. Fair scored seven points during a 15-5 run to push the lead to 34-19 and Hemphill had five in a closing 8-2 run as the Bulls took a 44-24 lead at halftime.

Niagara tops Canisius

Olivia Mason’s free throw with 35 seconds left broke a tie score and Aly Haar, Angel Parker and Aaliyah Parker made free throws down the stretch to lead Niagara to an 82-78 women’s basketball home victory over Canisius.

The Purple Eagles (12-14, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) will wrap up conference play against Iona at 2 p.m. Thursday while the Golden Griffins (4-23, 2-16) will face Iona at 1 p.m. Saturday in their regular-season finale.

The game was close throughout, with Canisius holding a 42-37 lead at halftime. Niagara cut the lead to 61-59 by the end of the third quarter.