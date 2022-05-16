Ronni Nwora circles back to Buffalo, will join UB women's basketball program

Like many high school seniors on the cusp of graduation, Ronni Nwora was ready to leave home and see another part of the country. Three years ago, she left Buffalo to join the women’s basketball program at Georgia Tech, even though she had communicated with the University at Buffalo's staff during her recruiting process.

“I wasn’t recruited aggressively by UB,” Nwora said. “We spoke briefly, but I was adamant that I did not want to be at home.”

However, her path in college and in basketball has taken a few turns in the last three years.

She red-shirted her lone season at Georgia Tech in 2019-20. Then she took a year off from playing basketball due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At one point, she enrolled in cosmetology school. She joined Saint Louis’ program as a transfer in January but did not play this season due to in-season transfer rules. Then Nwora re-entered the transfer portal in April, as Saint Louis fired head coach Lisa Stone following the season.

UB announced last week that Nwora will join the Bulls as a transfer for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-2 forward is a graduate of the Park School, and she is from one of Buffalo’s notable basketball families.

Her father, Alex, is the men’s basketball coach at Erie Community College and has coached the Nigerian national team. Her older brother, Jordan, recently completed his second season as a forward with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, after three seasons at the University of Louisville.

UB, she said, was one of the first programs to contact her about joining the program as a transfer. Her older brother, though, ultimately persuaded her to return to Buffalo.

“I called him when UB first reached out to me, and said, ‘Look, Buffalo’s calling, what should I do?’ ” Nwora said. “He told me, ‘you will have family support, and when I’m home, I’ll see you whenever I can.’"

“UB is a really good team and a good staff, and my brother’s word mattered to me.”

Nwora was a first-team All-Monsignor Martin Athletic Association selection in girls basketball in 2019 and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during her senior year at Park.

Nwora’s family was a major factor in her decision to return to Western New York, as well. She returned to Western New York instead of playing basketball during the 2020-21 school year because her younger sister has Crohn’s disease, which has weakened her sister’s immune system. Nwora knew that she had to be with her family during the height of the pandemic.

"It got really bad, and she had to be hospitalized for a couple months," Nwora said. "With Covid rampaging, I thought it would be best to take a break and to be with her."

After a semester at Saint Louis, Nwora will help the Bulls restock inside, as she joins incoming transfers Kiara Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward and a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, and 6-foot-3 forward Kayla Salmons (Idaho State), as well as 6-foot-3 forward Elea Gaba, who will return for her fourth season with the Bulls.

Like Johnson and Salmons, Nwora brings experience from different programs, with different players and different playing styles, which gives her flexibility in adjusting to a new program. She also plans to bring an aggressive inside game to the Bulls.

“I like a little bit of a jump shot here and there, but I like backing people down from the post,” said Nwora, who will study business administration at UB. “Right now, my main focus is conditioning. Basketball is a natural thing, you can polish it up, and you have to work at that to keep it up, but I have to make sure I'm running and keeping my body fit."

Nwora joins a program that is the defending Mid-American Conference tournament champion but a program that’s in a state of transition under first-year head coach Becky Burke, who was hired in April from USC Upstate.

She’s the seventh player to transfer into the program, a group that also includes guards Latrice Perkins (College of Charleston), Chellia Watson (USC Upstate), Re'Shawna Stone (Glenville State) and Zakiyah Winfield (Glenville State).

UB also announced last week that Caelan Ellis, a guard from Powder Springs, Ga., will join the program as a freshman.

“This is going to be a cool journey to have,” Nwora said. “I’m new, they’re new, and this is going to be something that we can grow, together.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.