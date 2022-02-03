Rick Pitino returns to coach in WNY for the first time since 1983

Sugar Ray Hall went through pregame warmups for the Canisius men’s basketball team on Feb. 5, 1983, and took note of the players on the opposing team, particularly a smooth-shooting guard named Tony Simms. Hall, though, didn’t notice the young, well-dressed coach from Boston University on the opposing bench during Canisius’ 74-64 victory.
“I didn’t realize Rick Pitino was the coach, but BU always had those really good teams when I was at Canisius,” said Hall, who is the Golden Griffins’ all-time leading scorer with 2,226 points. “But it’s good to know that we won!”
Two nights earlier, Pete Lonergan witnessed a moment at Niagara that he can’t forget.
Right after the buzzer sounded to end Niagara’s 76-75 win against BU, the Purple Eagles' coach got a quick high-five from Pitino, who tore by Lonergan and stormed toward the officials' locker room. Pitino was incensed that a foul wasn’t called against Niagara as Terriers guard Brett Brown attempted to drive to the basket in the final seconds.
“There was a little bit of incidental contact,” Lonergan recently told The News, chuckling at the memory of the play. “The last movement I saw of Rick Pitino was him chasing the officials into the locker room to express his dismay that the officials weren’t doing their job.”
Less than two weeks later, St. Bonaventure beat Boston University 67-61 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. It was the last time Pitino coached a college basketball game in Western New York.
He’s coached at the college and professional levels since 1975, a tenure defined by both success and controversy, but his coaching path brings him back to Western New York for the first time in nearly 40 years.
He’s not bringing a flashy, blue-blood team to town. Instead, Pitino is in his second season as coach at Iona, and the Gaels face Canisius at 7 p.m. Friday at the Koessler Athletic Center and Niagara at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is riding the buses in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“I actually like it, much more than the other conferences I’ve been in,” Pitino said. “Most schools, you’re about an hour and a half away. I did it at Boston University, with much longer bus trips, so I really enjoy the trips and the locale of everything.”
Pitino visited Canisius as a recruit during his senior year of high school in Oyster Bay, and can still recall how Niagara star Calvin Murphy showed off with thundering dunks during NBA pregame warmups. In fact, Pitino mentions Murphy’s name with Pete Maravich, one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball.
“I have great memories of the history of Niagara basketball and Canisius basketball,” Pitino said. “We’ve got great respect for Niagara and Canisius basketball, and I look forward to it. I really enjoy the MAAC. A lot of people think I’m just giving them patronage. I like the coaches an awful lot. I have a great respect for their abilities as teachers, and I really like being in this conference.”
'He looked like a graduate student'
In February 1983, few could project Pitino was going to become one of the most recognizable coaches in college basketball. In fact, BU left Western New York that year with losses to the Little Three: 76-75 on Feb. 3 at Niagara, 74-64 on Feb. 5 at Canisius and 67-61 on Feb. 16 at St. Bonaventure.
Mike Curran, a guard at Niagara from 1980 to '84, though, noticed the 30-year-old Pitino was only a few years older than the players on the court, but energetically paced the sideline and barked instructions to his team.
“He dressed like he stepped out of an issue of GQ, and he looked like a graduate student,” said Curran, who now lives in Northern California. “He was unique versus everyone else you would find on the opposite sidelines. That suit jacket, though, always came off typically quick. But he was always high intensity, had good energy and he was very talkative on the sideline. And I really think Pete (Lonergan) upped his intensity level when Rick came to town."
As Barry Mungar and the Bonnies prepared to face BU that year at the Reilly Center, Mungar was more focused on Simms. He also was thinking about the moment when the Bonnies would score their first basket, sparking students to shower the court with rolls of toilet paper.
“Players are often so committed to their own progress as a player, and when we see another team, we don’t think about what the coach is all about,” said Mungar, who played for the Canadian Olympic team in 1988 and now coaches basketball in Hamilton, Ont. “We’re preparing to go against another opponent, and it’s ‘How do we prepare against them?’ When you’re a player, your focus isn’t on the coach. But after you graduate and move on in life, you reflect and start to say, ‘Wow, that coach was something special.’ ”
But if there was one thing Lonergan always counted on when facing a team coached by Pitino – or even watching Pitino’s teams years later – it was that preparation was pivotal.
“If I had to put my money on one guy to get a team ready for a single game, it’s Rick Pitino,” Lonergan said. “It’s how he motivates and pushes the right buttons and tweaks the players, because he knows them so well and knows how they respond. He is really, really good at that. He did that at Providence to get to the Final Four. He did that the night we played them in the ECAC North playoffs in 1983. That’s what made him so good.”
'He's gone to the peak'
Pitino’s first big basketball success came four years after he brought Boston University to Western New York. He took Providence to the Final Four in 1987, then became head coach of the NBA’s New York Knicks that summer.
He returned to college coaching with Kentucky from 1989-97, then coached from 2001-2017 at Louisville, and he’s the only coach to lead three different Division I programs to a Final Four: Providence in 1987, Kentucky (1993, 1996, 1997) and Louisville (2005, 2012, 2013).
Pitino’s career hasn’t come without problems. He was implicated in an NCAA investigation as an assistant at Hawaii in 1977, which led to Hawaii being placed on two years of probation.
His tenure at Louisville was marked by multiple improprieties, including NCAA investigations into the program following a sex-for-pay scandal, which resulted in Louisville vacating its 2013 national championship five years later, and Louisville fired Pitino for cause in October of 2017 after he was implicated in a federal investigation that involved bribes to recruits.
Despite his transgressions, none of the Little Three players who faced Pitino’s teams thought they would see a coach climb so high and last so long in college basketball.
“You knew there was something different about Rick,” said Curran, the former Niagara guard. “I’m friends with Jeff Van Gundy, and Rick had given Jeff his first break. Jeff told me that Rick was so meticulous, so intense and worked so hard. I wasn’t surprised to see him go so far, but to go to the levels he went to, he’s gone to the peak.”
However, Mungar had no idea until recently that Pitino was now coaching at Iona, a small Catholic college outside of New York City.
The response shouldn’t be surprising. Iona was well under the radar for much of the 2020-21 regular season as Covid-19 pauses limited its regular-season schedule to 13 games, and canceled its scheduled trip to Canisius last February.
The Gaels gained notice, though, when they won the 2021 MAAC Tournament championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
Pitino won his 800th career game Sunday against Saint Peter’s and told reporters after the game that he hoped to be at Iona to win his 1,000th. Zagsblog.com reported Friday that Pitino, 69, is in negotiations with Iona to sign a lifetime contract.
If that contract at Iona comes to fruition, it could mean Pitino and his team will make another visit to Western New York sooner, rather than nearly 40 years later.
“Without a doubt, his name resonates throughout the NCAA when it comes to basketball,” Hall said. “He has really carved out a patch of history, good, bad, or indifferent, however anyone can look at. But you’re not going to change what he has accomplished. For those playing against him, you know you’d better be on your game, because he wants to win.”