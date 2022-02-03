Rick Pitino returns to coach in WNY for the first time since 1983

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As Barry Mungar and the Bonnies prepared to face BU that year at the Reilly Center, Mungar was more focused on Simms. He also was thinking about the moment when the Bonnies would score their first basket, sparking students to shower the court with rolls of toilet paper.

“Players are often so committed to their own progress as a player, and when we see another team, we don’t think about what the coach is all about,” said Mungar, who played for the Canadian Olympic team in 1988 and now coaches basketball in Hamilton, Ont. “We’re preparing to go against another opponent, and it’s ‘How do we prepare against them?’ When you’re a player, your focus isn’t on the coach. But after you graduate and move on in life, you reflect and start to say, ‘Wow, that coach was something special.’ ”

But if there was one thing Lonergan always counted on when facing a team coached by Pitino – or even watching Pitino’s teams years later – it was that preparation was pivotal.