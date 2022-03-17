Richmond stuns Iowa, becoming latest 12 seed to triumph in NCAA Tournament

Richmond’s magical run continues.
The unlikely Atlantic 10 Tournament champion Spiders became the latest No. 12 seed to triumph in the NCAA Tournament, upending fifth-seeded Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa, 67-63, in a first-round Midwest Region game Thursday at KeyBank Center.
Richmond (24-12) advances to play Big East regular-season champion and fourth-seeded Providence (26-5), a 66-57 winner against No. 13 seed South Dakota State, in a second-round game Saturday.
A No. 12 seed has won a tournament game in 32 of the last 37 years.
“I couldn't be more proud of our guys,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said. “That was a tremendous effort, particularly a great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country.”
Jimmy Maiarana, the team’s manager as an undergraduate from 2010-14, recounted Mooney’s impact on his life, career and marriage, while the Spiders were preparing to travel to his hometown to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since his freshman year.
Iowa (26-10) entered the tournament ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 83.8 points per game but was held to 36.4% shooting from the field and nearly 20 points below its average.
Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray, a possible lottery pick in the NBA draft in June, had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds.
Patrick McCaffery scored 18 points and Filip Rebraca added nine boards and two blocks.
“They’re just physical,” Murray said about Richmond, “and they brought a lot of guys any time I was driving to the basket or in the paint area, so it was really nothing new to me, but I was able to find a lot of guys in kick-outs and things like that. I really feel like I didn’t have to score the ball as much this game. …
“A lot of our guys had open looks from our kick-outs, and they had a good game plan, but we just missed open shots.”
Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, one of six graduate students on the roster, led the Spiders with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and delivered an epic one-liner when asked when the Spiders believed they could defeat Iowa:
“Probably last Thursday.”
Richmond was emboldened by its performance in the A-10 Tournament in Washington, D.C., where the sixth-seeded Spiders won four games in four days. They twice rallied from double-digit deficits to reach the conference title game, then shocked top-seeded Davidson, 64-62, to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA field.
Ed Cooley's Friars – winners of their first Big East Conference regular-season title – were aggressive and played "downhill" basketball.
“We’re a fairly confident group,” Gilyard said, “and I think last weekend showed that, and I don’t think anybody doesn’t believe in each other.”
The Spiders returned many of the players who helped the team to a 24-7 record in 2020, when Richmond was poised to make the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the school’s first tournament appearance since 2011, when it advanced to the Sweet 16.
Tyler Burton contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Nathan Cayo scored 15 points for the Spiders.
Richmond has held its last five opponents below 70 points.
Tonight, as the University of Vermont’s athletic director, Schulman will watch his Catamounts play in the men’s NCAA Tournament here in Buffalo, city of his youth.
“From top to bottom, we all really just dig in on defense,” Burton said. “We focused a lot on it in practice, and just overall that was our weakness this year, I think, and for us to just come full circle at the end of the year and really dig in these last five games is unbelievable.”
Richmond led 29-28 at halftime and scored the first five points of the second half, climbing to a 34-28 advantage. The teams then traded 11-point runs, with the Hawkeyes surging to a 39-34 lead before Richmond re-established a six-point advantage, at 45-39, with about 12 minutes to play.
After Iowa closed the gap, Richmond scored seven consecutive points to take an eight-point lead, the largest of the game for either team, at 54-46, with about six minutes to go.
"The timing of the holiday. The beautiful weather. All the basketball. It's a blessing," said William Kimes, who drove to Buffalo from Rhode Island with two friends.
Iowa again trimmed its deficit to a single point, at 58-57, with about two minutes remaining and trailed by as little as two points inside the final minute, but Gilyard hit four free throws to secure the upset victory.
“I think in a situation like this, you have to give respect to your opponent,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, later adding: “I’ll remember how much fun it was to coach this group and how they stayed together and how they grinded to win the Big Ten Championship. I think I'll focus more on the positive than the negative.”