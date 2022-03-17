Richmond stuns Iowa, becoming latest 12 seed to triumph in NCAA Tournament

Tyler Burton contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Nathan Cayo scored 15 points for the Spiders.

Richmond has held its last five opponents below 70 points.

“From top to bottom, we all really just dig in on defense,” Burton said. “We focused a lot on it in practice, and just overall that was our weakness this year, I think, and for us to just come full circle at the end of the year and really dig in these last five games is unbelievable.”

Richmond led 29-28 at halftime and scored the first five points of the second half, climbing to a 34-28 advantage. The teams then traded 11-point runs, with the Hawkeyes surging to a 39-34 lead before Richmond re-established a six-point advantage, at 45-39, with about 12 minutes to play.

After Iowa closed the gap, Richmond scored seven consecutive points to take an eight-point lead, the largest of the game for either team, at 54-46, with about six minutes to go.

Iowa again trimmed its deficit to a single point, at 58-57, with about two minutes remaining and trailed by as little as two points inside the final minute, but Gilyard hit four free throws to secure the upset victory.

“I think in a situation like this, you have to give respect to your opponent,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, later adding: “I’ll remember how much fun it was to coach this group and how they stayed together and how they grinded to win the Big Ten Championship. I think I'll focus more on the positive than the negative.”

