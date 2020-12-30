Rhode Island's late rallies sends Bona men's basketball to its first defeat

The Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., continues to be unkind to the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team.
Rhode Island outscored its guest 16-10 during the final 5 minutes Wednesday to pull out a 63-57 victory over Bona in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Makhel Mitchell’s dunk in transition snapped the final tie between the teams, enabling the Rams to snap their three-game losing streak and experience victory for the first time since Dec. 3. Rhody is 11-2 all-time at home against Bona.
The conference opener was most unusual for the Bonnies, aside from the 4 p.m. weekday start time. They entered A-10 play unbeaten for the first time in program history. Of course, that came with an asterisk, with Bona having played just two games with six other nonconference tilts being wiped away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s goal was to keep it close and not let the game turn into an offensive track meet. For the most part Bona achieved that in playing a close game in which neither team scored more than 70 points. The Bonnies went into halftime leading 29-27 as Kyle Lofton scored 11 of his team-high 13 points during the period in which there were six ties and six lead changes.
A slow start during the opening 5:28 of the second half contributed to Bona’s doom as Rhody delivered an 13-0 run to pull ahead.
Still, the Bonnies didn’t go quite silently even though they shot 39.1% from the floor, committed 20 turnovers and watched big man and scoring leader Osun Osunniyi get plagued by foul trouble. Osunniyi picked up his fifth and game disqualifying one with 3:47 left. He registered eight points, four blocks and four steals before fouling out.
Jalen Adaway added 12 points and six rebounds for Bona, while Anthony Roberts eight points and four assist in his Bonnies debut. He was granted a transfer waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for this season and next season after playing the previous two years at Kent State. He was named to the Mid-American Conference All-Rookie Team and averaged 12.7 points per game last year.
Jeremy Sheppard proved to be tough to stop as he scored 17 points to lead Rhode Island. Antwan Walker posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Bona (2-1, 0-1) returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday on the road against Richmond.