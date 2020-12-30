Rhode Island's late rallies sends Bona men's basketball to its first defeat

The Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., continues to be unkind to the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team.

Rhode Island outscored its guest 16-10 during the final 5 minutes Wednesday to pull out a 63-57 victory over Bona in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Makhel Mitchell’s dunk in transition snapped the final tie between the teams, enabling the Rams to snap their three-game losing streak and experience victory for the first time since Dec. 3. Rhody is 11-2 all-time at home against Bona.

The conference opener was most unusual for the Bonnies, aside from the 4 p.m. weekday start time. They entered A-10 play unbeaten for the first time in program history. Of course, that came with an asterisk, with Bona having played just two games with six other nonconference tilts being wiped away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coach Mark Schmidt’s goal was to keep it close and not let the game turn into an offensive track meet. For the most part Bona achieved that in playing a close game in which neither team scored more than 70 points. The Bonnies went into halftime leading 29-27 as Kyle Lofton scored 11 of his team-high 13 points during the period in which there were six ties and six lead changes.