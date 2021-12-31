Reports: UB running back Dylan McDuffie enters transfer portal

The University at Buffalo football program will have to reconfigure its running back corps, as another one of its top backs has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
Dylan McDuffie has entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Bulls, 247Sports and Rivals.com reported Friday morning.
McDuffie, a Sweet Home graduate, was UB's leading rusher this season with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries. McDuffie was also fourth in the Mid-American Conference in rushing yards.
In four seasons at UB, the 6-foot, 207-pound back ran for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries, but emerged as the Bulls' top rusher this season, following a leg injury to Kevin Marks in the middle of the season.
Players can withdraw from the transfer portal, but if McDuffie departs for another program, that leaves the Bulls without a proven No. 1 running back going into the 2022 season. The Bulls also have to hire a new running backs coach, as Mike Daniels has joined the staff at Georgia Tech in the same role after one season at UB.
In addition to McDuffie entering the transfer portal, running back Kevin Marks announced in December that he has declared for the NFL draft. Additionally, Mike Washington, a running back from Cicero-North Syracuse entered the transfer portal, as did Kolbe Burrell. Burrell redshirted in 2020 and did not get any carries this season.
As a result of McDuffie, Marks and Washington leaving the program, the Bulls have lost three backs who totaled 1,621 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021.
Additionally, the departures of those three backs leave the Bulls with few options at running back who have substantial experience. Ron Cook Jr. ran for 440 yards and eight three touchdowns on 88 carries this season, and also handled kickoff and punt returns. Tajay Ahmed, a Starpoint graduate, had six carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, and played primarly on special teams this season.
Right now, the Bulls only have one running back coming into its freshman class: Jackson Paradis, the Gatorade New Hampshire player of the year in 2021. To deepen the pool at running back, UB's coaching staff also could look for potential candidates in the transfer portal.
McDuffie is the second high-profile player in as many days to enter the transfer portal from UB. On Thursday, quarterback Kyle Vantrease announced he will enter the transfer portal after five seasons with the Bulls.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.