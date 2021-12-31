Reports: UB running back Dylan McDuffie enters transfer portal

The University at Buffalo football program will have to reconfigure its running back corps, as another one of its top backs has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Dylan McDuffie has entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Bulls, 247Sports and Rivals.com reported Friday morning.

McDuffie, a Sweet Home graduate, was UB's leading rusher this season with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries. McDuffie was also fourth in the Mid-American Conference in rushing yards.

In four seasons at UB, the 6-foot, 207-pound back ran for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries, but emerged as the Bulls' top rusher this season, following a leg injury to Kevin Marks in the middle of the season.

Players can withdraw from the transfer portal, but if McDuffie departs for another program, that leaves the Bulls without a proven No. 1 running back going into the 2022 season. The Bulls also have to hire a new running backs coach, as Mike Daniels has joined the staff at Georgia Tech in the same role after one season at UB.