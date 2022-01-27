Reports: UB football to add Florida's Greg Knox, Texas A&M's Brandon Bailey to staff

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The University at Buffalo football team will make a pair of additions to its coaching staff.
The Bulls are expected to name Greg Knox as running backs coach, and Brandon Bailey as defensive coordinator.
ESPN and FootballScoop.com originally reported the hires on Thursday; a source confirmed to The News that Knox will replace Mike Daniels as UB's running backs coach, as Daniels took the same position at Georgia Tech in December.
Knox coached running backs at Florida and was its special teams coordinator for the last four seasons, and Knox was Florida's interim head coach for its final regular-season game and its bowl game this season, after Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen in November.
Knox has coached college football since 1988, and has coached in the Southeastern Conference since 1995, at Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and at Florida.
Linguist and Knox were on Mullen's staff at Mississippi State in 2016; Linguist coached safeties and Knox coached running backs and was the Bulldogs' special teams coordinator.
Knox will take over a position group that could have some absences. Kevin Marks Jr. announced in December that he would forgo his final season of eligibility to turn pro; Marks left UB as its No. 5 all-time leading rusher (3,035 yards) and tied for third all-time in rushing touchdowns (33).
Dylan McDuffie was UB's leading rusher last season (1,049 yards, 11 touchdowns) and entered the transfer portal last month, but has not made a decision on if he will return to UB or if he will transfer to another school.
Bailey spent the last three seasons at Texas A&M, where he was a graduate assistant with the Aggies.
Linguist coached cornerbacks at Texas A&M in 2018-19; his second season at Texas A&M overlapped with Bailey's first season with the Aggies.
Bailey was also a graduate assistant at Tulane for three seasons, and graduated from Georgia Southern in 2016, where he was a student assistant with the football program from January of 2013 to March of 2016.
Bailey would replace Joe Cauthen, who left UB after one season to become the defensive coordinator at Stephen F. Austin, an FCS program in Texas.
UB was 4-8 in Linguist's first season as head coach, and finished sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring defense (29.9 points per game), eighth in the MAC in rushing defense (194.92 yards), fifth in the MAC in pass defense (220.9 yards) and seventh in total defense.
However, the Bulls gave up an average of 417.2 yards per game last season, including four games in which they surrendered at least 500 yards to their opponents. Additionally, UB's defense gave up an average of nearly 30 points per game, including 38.5 points per game in its final four games.