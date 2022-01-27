Reports: UB football to add Florida's Greg Knox, Texas A&M's Brandon Bailey to staff

Dylan McDuffie was UB's leading rusher last season (1,049 yards, 11 touchdowns) and entered the transfer portal last month, but has not made a decision on if he will return to UB or if he will transfer to another school.

Bailey spent the last three seasons at Texas A&M, where he was a graduate assistant with the Aggies.

Linguist coached cornerbacks at Texas A&M in 2018-19; his second season at Texas A&M overlapped with Bailey's first season with the Aggies.

Bailey was also a graduate assistant at Tulane for three seasons, and graduated from Georgia Southern in 2016, where he was a student assistant with the football program from January of 2013 to March of 2016.

Bailey would replace Joe Cauthen, who left UB after one season to become the defensive coordinator at Stephen F. Austin, an FCS program in Texas.

UB was 4-8 in Linguist's first season as head coach, and finished sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring defense (29.9 points per game), eighth in the MAC in rushing defense (194.92 yards), fifth in the MAC in pass defense (220.9 yards) and seventh in total defense.

However, the Bulls gave up an average of 417.2 yards per game last season, including four games in which they surrendered at least 500 yards to their opponents. Additionally, UB's defense gave up an average of nearly 30 points per game, including 38.5 points per game in its final four games.

