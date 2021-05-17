Reports: UB adds defensive line coach, promotes analyst to assistant

University at Buffalo football coach Maurice Linguist is close to completing the Bulls' coaching staff.

Yahoo! Sports reported Sunday that Cedric Douglas will become UB's defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. FootballScoop.com reported Monday that Linguist will promote Ron Whitcomb to tight ends coach.

Douglas was the defensive tackles coach at Massachusetts in 2019 and 2020, and was a graduate assistant at Arkansas State in 2017-18, where he worked with the defensive line. Douglas has also coached at the junior-college and NAIA levels, and played college football at Northern Michigan University.

Douglas confirmed Sunday in a post on social media that he is leaving UMass.

Whitcomb is a former University of Maine quarterback who was a scouting coordinator and offensive analyst with the Bulls on Lance Leipold's staff last season. Whitcomb was a quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion from 2007-2018. He was also the program's recruiting coordinator in 2011.

The additions of Whitcomb and Douglas would bring Linguist's staff to nine assistant coaches, with one vacancy remaining.

UB has not formally announced or commented on its recent football coaching hires.