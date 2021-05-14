Report: UB to hire two more football assistants

Maurice Linguist continues to assemble his football coaching staff at the University at Buffalo, a week after UB announced his hire as head coach.
Linguist is expected to add Chris White as special teams coordinator, and DeAndre Thompson as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, according to FootballScoop.com.
Changes on the coaching staff could signal a complete overhaul in preparation for the 2021 season. Five of Lance Leipold's assistant coaches and coordinators from UB have joined his staff at Kansas. Four more – tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Rob Ianello, defensive tackles coach George Ricumstrict, running backs coach Isaac Reed and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burrow – are no longer listed on UB's online athletic directory, as of Friday.
White has been an analyst at Michigan since February 2020. Linquist joined the Michigan staff in January before leaving four months later.
White previously was a tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions in 2019. White previously was an assistant special teams coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings and special teams coordinator at Syracuse.
Thompson is the cornerbacks coach at Campbell, an Football Championship Subdivision program in North Carolina. He previously was a defensive graduate assistant at Texas A&M and a graduate assistant at Missouri, and played at Texas A&M and at Memphis.
UB has not announced Linguist’s staff hires, but it is also expected to include defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen, offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery and running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Mike Daniels. Daniels confirmed to the Cincinnati Enquirer that he and Montgomery will join the Bulls’ coaching staff.
Ford enters transfer portal
Michael Ford, an offensive lineman from Illinois, has entered the transfer portal after one season at UB, according to Rivals.com. Ford redshirted as a freshman.
Ten players from UB have entered the transfer portal since Leipold became the head coach at Kansas on April 30. Of those 10 players, quarterback Matt Myers and linebacker Tim Terry have withdrawn from the portal and returned to UB.