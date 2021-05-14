Report: UB to hire two more football assistants

Maurice Linguist continues to assemble his football coaching staff at the University at Buffalo, a week after UB announced his hire as head coach.

Linguist is expected to add Chris White as special teams coordinator, and DeAndre Thompson as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, according to FootballScoop.com.

Changes on the coaching staff could signal a complete overhaul in preparation for the 2021 season. Five of Lance Leipold's assistant coaches and coordinators from UB have joined his staff at Kansas. Four more – tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Rob Ianello, defensive tackles coach George Ricumstrict, running backs coach Isaac Reed and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burrow – are no longer listed on UB's online athletic directory, as of Friday.

White has been an analyst at Michigan since February 2020. Linquist joined the Michigan staff in January before leaving four months later.

White previously was a tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions in 2019. White previously was an assistant special teams coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings and special teams coordinator at Syracuse.