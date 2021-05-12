Report: UB set to hire former Miami (Ohio) head coach as offensive coordinator

The new football coaching staff at the University at Buffalo continues to round into shape.

ESPN.com reported Wednesday that UB is set to hire Shane Montgomery as the offensive coordinator on Maurice Linguist’s staff. UB on Friday named Linguist as its head football coach.

Montgomery is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and helped the Dukes to the FCS playoffs this spring. Sam Houston State defeated the Dukes on Saturday, 38-35, in an FCS semifinal.

Montgomery is a former North Carolina State quarterback who has a long coaching resume, which includes stops as an offensive coordinator at the FBS and FCS levels.

Montgomery has some familiarity with the Mid-American Conference, too. Montgomery was on staff at Miami (Ohio) from 2001 to 2008, first as the RedHawks’ offensive coordinator and then as their head coach.