Report: UB set to hire former Miami (Ohio) head coach as offensive coordinator

The new football coaching staff at the University at Buffalo continues to round into shape.
ESPN.com reported Wednesday that UB is set to hire Shane Montgomery as the offensive coordinator on Maurice Linguist’s staff. UB on Friday named Linguist as its head football coach.
Montgomery is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and helped the Dukes to the FCS playoffs this spring. Sam Houston State defeated the Dukes on Saturday, 38-35, in an FCS semifinal.
Montgomery is a former North Carolina State quarterback who has a long coaching resume, which includes stops as an offensive coordinator at the FBS and FCS levels.
Montgomery has some familiarity with the Mid-American Conference, too. Montgomery was on staff at Miami (Ohio) from 2001 to 2008, first as the RedHawks’ offensive coordinator and then as their head coach.
As Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2001-04, Montgomery worked with Ben Roethlisberger, who prepares for his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Montgomery was a two-time finalist for the Frank Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football.
As Miami’s head coach from 2005-08, he led the RedHawks to a share of the MAC East title in 2005 and 2007, but finished 17-31 and 14-18 in the MAC.
Montgomery has been a coordinator at Akron, Charlotte and at Youngstown State. He helped the Penguins to the 2016 FCS championship game, where they lost to James Madison.
If hired, Montgomery would replace Andy Kotelnicki as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator. Kotelnicki split those duties with quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski last season. Both Kotelnicki and Zebrowski are expected to join Lance Leipold’s coaching staff at Kansas.
Linguist is also expected to add Joe Cauthen as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator and Jeremy Cole as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.
Cauthen spent the last two seasons as Houston’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but was let go by the Cougars in January. He was hired in March at Arkansas as a defensive analyst.