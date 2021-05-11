Report: UB quarterback Matt Myers withdraws from transfer portal

"There was a transition that took place so you understand the process of some of these kids entering the portal," Linguist said. "We've already reached out to a number of those guys. We are constantly, every day, recruiting our roster and we are confident in our ability to lay out a vision and a plan that we believe our student-athletes are going to want to be a part of, and ultimately retain those gentlemen in the portal, and get them back on the roster."