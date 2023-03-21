The exodus of University at Buffalo men's basketball players to the transfer portal continues, and now it includes UB's leading scorer.

VerbalCommits.com reported Tuesday morning that Curtis Jones, a 6-foot-5 guard, has entered the transfer portal. He's the fifth player from UB's 2022-23 roster to enter the transfer portal since UB announced March 11 that it had fired head coach Jim Whitesell after four seasons.

Jones led UB at 15 points per game, and was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection. He also averaged three assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games. In two seasons, Jones averaged 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Jones, guards Zid Powell, Devin Ceaser and Kidtrell Blocker, and forward Kuluel Mading are UB's five players who have entered the portal.

UB's athletic department said in a release March 11 that it would conduct a national search for a new coach, but UB has yet to announce a new hire. It has not commented on or offered any specifics on Whitesell's firing or on its coaching search. UB also does not have an interim coach in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.