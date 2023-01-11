 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
developing

Report: UB football to part ways with offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo football program will search for a new offensive coordinator, as Shane Montgomery is reportedly no longer with the program.​​

Football Scoop​​ reported Montgomery’s departure after he spent two seasons with the Bulls. 

UB's athletic department has not responded to The News for comment. Montgomery is still listed in UB's online campus directory and in its athletic department directory. 

In 13 games in 2022, UB averaged 377.2 yards (fifth in the Mid-American Conference), 28.5 points (fourth), 141.85 rushing yards (seventh) and 235.3 passing yards (fourth). 

Their production went down in three areas last season, though: total offense, scoring offense and rushing offense. In 12 games in 2021, the Bulls averaged 405.5 yards (seventh in the MAC), 29.3 points (seventh), 190.25 rushing yards (fifth) and 215.3 passing yards (eighth). 

People are also reading…

UB now has at least three openings to fill on its coaching staff before spring practices. Special teams coordinator Chris White took the same job at Memphis, while defensive backs coach Rod Ojong took the same job at Charlotte.

Montgomery, White and Ojong were original members of Maurice Linguist’s staff when UB hired Linguist as its head coach in May of 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News