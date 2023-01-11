Report: UB football to part ways with offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery

The University at Buffalo football program will search for a new offensive coordinator, as Shane Montgomery is reportedly no longer with the program.​​

Football Scoop​​ reported Montgomery’s departure after he spent two seasons with the Bulls.

UB's athletic department has not responded to The News for comment. Montgomery is still listed in UB's online campus directory and in its athletic department directory.

In 13 games in 2022, UB averaged 377.2 yards (fifth in the Mid-American Conference), 28.5 points (fourth), 141.85 rushing yards (seventh) and 235.3 passing yards (fourth).

Their production went down in three areas last season, though: total offense, scoring offense and rushing offense. In 12 games in 2021, the Bulls averaged 405.5 yards (seventh in the MAC), 29.3 points (seventh), 190.25 rushing yards (fifth) and 215.3 passing yards (eighth).

UB now has at least three openings to fill on its coaching staff before spring practices. Special teams coordinator Chris White took the same job at Memphis, while defensive backs coach Rod Ojong took the same job at Charlotte.

Montgomery, White and Ojong were original members of Maurice Linguist’s staff when UB hired Linguist as its head coach in May of 2021.

