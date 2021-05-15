Report: UB football continues hiring assistants

The University at Buffalo football coaching staff continues to grow.

Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that new Bulls coach Maurice Linguist will add Georgia staffer Rod Ojong and Marshall wide receivers coach Dallas Baker to the Bulls' staff.

Ojong will be the Bulls' safeties coach. He most recently was on Georgia's defensive quality control staff, and has coached at Furman and at Austin Peay. Ojong confirmed Saturday on his Twitter account that he is leaving Georgia.

Baker is a former Florida wide receiver and former Gators captain who has been Marshall's wide receivers coach for the last four seasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Baker in 2007. Baker's Twitter profile already lists that he is on staff at UB.

UB has not formally announced or commented on its recent football coaching hires.

