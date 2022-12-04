Report: UB football coach Maurice Linguist a top candidate at Cincinnati

Maurice Linguist could be a top candidate for a Midwest football program that’s about to make a major transition.

Linguist, the University at Buffalo’s second-year head coach, is being considered as one of the top candidates for the head coaching opening at the University of Cincinnati, along with Kent State coach Sean Lewis, The Athletic reported Saturday night.

Cincinnati’s vacancy was created last week when Luke Fickell accepted the head coaching opening at Wisconsin. The Bearcats currently play in the American Athletic Conference but are moving to the Big 12 for the 2023 season.

Linguist, 38, is 10-14 in his two seasons as head coach at UB, and the Bulls became bowl-eligible this season, following a 23-22 win against Akron on Friday at UB Stadium. UB is expected to learn its bowl-game destination Sunday afternoon.

With Linguist as coach, the Bulls lost their final four games of the 2021 season and finished 4-8, and then opened the 2022 season at 0-3 before winning five consecutive games from Sept. 26-Oct. 22. UB earned its sixth win this season after losing three straight in November, to finish 6-6.

However, UB's staff quickly became one of the Mid-American Conference’s top recruiting staffs. 247Sports ranked UB’s incoming 2022 recruiting class as the top in the conference in February. UB's 2023 class currently includes a verbal commitment from Lamar Sperling, a running back from Akron, Ohio, who was named Mr. Ohio Football. UB’s staff also mined the transfer portal to land several key contributors for this season, including quarterback Cole Snyder, wide receivers Quian Williams and Justin Marshall, and safety Jahmin Muse.

UB’s athletic department declined to comment on the report Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.