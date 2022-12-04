 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: UB football coach Maurice Linguist a top candidate at Cincinnati

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bulls annual spring football game

UB Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist runs the annual spring game at UB Stadium.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Maurice Linguist could be a top candidate for a Midwest football program that’s about to make a major transition.

Linguist, the University at Buffalo’s second-year head coach, is being considered as one of the top candidates for the head coaching opening at the University of Cincinnati, along with Kent State coach Sean Lewis, The Athletic reported Saturday night.

Cincinnati’s vacancy was created last week when Luke Fickell accepted the head coaching opening at Wisconsin. The Bearcats currently play in the American Athletic Conference but are moving to the Big 12 for the 2023 season.

Linguist, 38, is 10-14 in his two seasons as head coach at UB, and the Bulls became bowl-eligible this season, following a 23-22 win against Akron on Friday at UB Stadium. UB is expected to learn its bowl-game destination Sunday afternoon.

People are also reading…

With Linguist as coach, the Bulls lost their final four games of the 2021 season and finished 4-8, and then opened the 2022 season at 0-3 before winning five consecutive games from Sept. 26-Oct. 22. UB earned its sixth win this season after losing three straight in November, to finish 6-6.

However, UB's staff quickly became one of the Mid-American Conference’s top recruiting staffs. 247Sports ranked UB’s incoming 2022 recruiting class as the top in the conference in February. UB's 2023 class currently includes a verbal commitment from Lamar Sperling, a running back from Akron, Ohio, who was named Mr. Ohio Football. UB’s staff also mined the transfer portal to land several key contributors for this season, including quarterback Cole Snyder, wide receivers Quian Williams and Justin Marshall, and safety Jahmin Muse.

UB’s athletic department declined to comment on the report Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News